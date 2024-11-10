Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

ESPN College GameDay headed to Athens for Georgia-Tennessee football game

A bird's eye view of the ESPN College GameDay setup. (ESPN)
By
1 hour ago

Athens will host ESPN College GameDay this weekend.

ESPN announced Sunday that its popular traveling live broadcast would be headed to the Georgia-Tennessee game location.

This is the third time the Bulldogs have appeared on College GameDay this season, with the show broadcasting from Tuscaloosa ahead of the Alabama game and from Austin for the Texas game.

Georgia last hosted College GameDay on Nov. 11, 2023, ahead of a 52-17 win over Ole Miss.

This will be the 39th time Georgia has been part of the featured matchup. It will be Tennessee’s 26th.

Georgia heads into the game after a recent upset by Ole Miss. Typically GameDay sets up its broadcast on Myers Quad on the University of Georgia campus.

