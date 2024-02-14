Scott Cochran no longer coaching for Georgia Bulldogs

ATHENS — The curious case of Scott Cochran’s Georgia career has come to a close.

Coach Kirby Smart on Wednesday confirmed that Cochran and Darrell Dickey, another support staffer, left the program. UGASports.com was the first to report Wednesday that Cochran’s office at the Butts-Mehre football complex had been emptied and vacated.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

“I want to thank Scott and Darrell for their contributions to Georgia football,” Smart said in a statement released by the UGA sports communications office. “We wish them all the best moving forward.”