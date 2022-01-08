Schedule: Indianapolis events before the football championship game

If you’re headed to the College Football Playoff Championship game, between Georgia and Alabama here’s a schedule of events in downtown Indianapolis over the coming days:
Playoff Fan Central, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday at the Indiana Convention Center: The 200,000-square-foot interactive fan festival will include games, youth sports clinics, pep rallies and exhibits celebrating college football and its history.
AT&T Playoff Playlist Live, 5-11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on Monument Circle: A free outdoor concert series will feature performances by Doja Cat and AJR on Saturday and Twenty One Pilots and Ava Max on Sunday.
Drone light shows, approximately 6:15 p.m. Saturday and Sunday: The host committee said fans should be able to see the shows from much of the downtown area.
Extra Yard 5K, 10 a.m. Sunday: Starting at the Indiana Convention Center, this is a 3.1-mile run/walk through downtown streets.
Taste of the Championship, 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the Indiana State Museum: A premium dining experience and fundraising event with gourmet food by local chefs.
Allstate Championship Tailgate, noon-5 p.m. Monday on Monument Circle: This pregame gathering space for fans will feature performances on stage by Sam Hunt and Breland.
The game, 8 p.m. Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium: Georgia vs. Alabama for the College Football Playoff championship. Monday night’s game is scheduled to be played indoors at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, with the stadium’s retractable roof closed.
(For more information on the ancillary events, go to www.indyfootball2022.com.)
