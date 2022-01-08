Schedule: Indianapolis events before the football championship game

Taste of the Championship, 5-8 p.m. Sunday at the Indiana State Museum: A premium dining experience and fundraising event with gourmet food by local chefs.

Allstate Championship Tailgate, noon-5 p.m. Monday on Monument Circle: This pregame gathering space for fans will feature performances on stage by Sam Hunt and Breland.

The game, 8 p.m. Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium: Georgia vs. Alabama for the College Football Playoff championship. Monday night’s game is scheduled to be played indoors at Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, with the stadium’s retractable roof closed.

(For more information on the ancillary events, go to www.indyfootball2022.com.)