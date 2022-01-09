Georgia-Alabama: TV, online, radio information (CFP edition)

For the second time in four years Georgia and Alabama are playing for football’s national championship.
If you’re reading this, you probably know that the first game went Alabama’s way, decided by three points in overtime. That’s one of seven consecutive Crimson Tide victories entering this game.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Monday:
Date: Monday, Jan. 10
Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.
Records: No. 3 Georgia 13-1; No. 1 Alabama 13-1
Television: ESPN will televise the game. Chris Fowler will handle play-by-play, with Kirk Herbstreit as the analyst and Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporters.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.
National radio: ESPN Radio will broadcast the game. Sean McDonough is handling play-by-play. Todd Blackledge is the analyst, and Ian Fitzsimmons and Kris Budden are the sideline reporters.
Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 81/81/81 (Georgia broadcast) and 80/80/80 (national broadcast).
