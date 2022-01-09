Georgia-Alabama: TV, online, radio information (CFP edition)

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Records: No. 3 Georgia 13-1; No. 1 Alabama 13-1

Television: ESPN will televise the game. Chris Fowler will handle play-by-play, with Kirk Herbstreit as the analyst and Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporters.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: ESPN Radio will broadcast the game. Sean McDonough is handling play-by-play. Todd Blackledge is the analyst, and Ian Fitzsimmons and Kris Budden are the sideline reporters.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 81/81/81 (Georgia broadcast) and 80/80/80 (national broadcast).