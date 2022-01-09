Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia-Alabama: TV, online, radio information (CFP edition)

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

For the second time in four years Georgia and Alabama are playing for football’s national championship.

If you’re reading this, you probably know that the first game went Alabama’s way, decided by three points in overtime. That’s one of seven consecutive Crimson Tide victories entering this game.

ExploreMore coverage as Bulldogs pursue championship

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action Monday:

Date: Monday, Jan. 10

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Ind.

Records: No. 3 Georgia 13-1; No. 1 Alabama 13-1

Television: ESPN will televise the game. Chris Fowler will handle play-by-play, with Kirk Herbstreit as the analyst and Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath as the sideline reporters.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Bulldogs IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta on WSB 750/95.5. Scott Howard is handling play-by-play. Eric Zeier is the analyst, and D.J. Shockley is the sideline reporter.

National radio: ESPN Radio will broadcast the game. Sean McDonough is handling play-by-play. Todd Blackledge is the analyst, and Ian Fitzsimmons and Kris Budden are the sideline reporters.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Radio/Internet 81/81/81 (Georgia broadcast) and 80/80/80 (national broadcast).

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Follow AJC Sports at the Georgia-Alabama championship game
12m ago
CFP notes: Georgia’s Stetson Bennett a hit at media day
3h ago
Bulldogs fans hunker down for another ‘torture test’ against Alabama
3h ago
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top