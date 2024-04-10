Russell Henley’s nephew just misses ace in Masters’ Par 3

AUGUSTA — Russell Henley is fairly fired up about the 2024 Masters, but he’s not nearly as pumped as his nephew, Avery.

Avery was on Uncle Russell’s bag for the Par 3 Tournament on the back side of the Augusta National clubhouse Wednesday. On the ninth hole, Henley let his nephew take a swipe at it. Using a pitching wedge, Avery nearly holed out for an ace. The fans that crowded the hillside next to the green let out a collective sigh.

“I thought he had it,” Russell Henley said of the 15-year-old son of his older brother, Adam. “It looked good all the way.”