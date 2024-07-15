Georgia Bulldogs

Rockies’ decision to draft Charlie Condon was ‘tough call’

Georgia player was one of several good hitters available to Colorado
FILE - Georgia's Charlie Condon hits the ball during an NCAA regional baseball game against Army on May 31, 2024 in Athens, Ga. The Cleveland Guardians have the No. 1 overall pick in next week's draft. They have narrowed the talent pool to just a few possibilities with Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana, Georgia outfielder/third baseman Condon and West Virginia middle infielder Wetherholt believed to be the frontrunning options. (AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By AJC Sports
48 minutes ago

It wasn’t an easy decision.

The Colorado Rockies were pleased to select Charlie Condon with the No. 3 overall pick in the Major League Baseball Draft on Sunday. However, the selection came with a lot of debate. The final call wasn’t made until an hour before the draft.

The Rockies selected Condon, the highest drafted player ever at Georgia, with Florida’s Jac Caglianone and Wake Forest’s Nick Kurtz available.

“There were some very, very good hitters at the top of the draft,” said Marc Gustafson, Colorado’s senior director of scouting operations, told the Denver Post. “We broke down all of the attributes they had, so it was tough. It was almost like 1A and 1B, and we went back and forth and debated it.

“But at the end of the day, our history, our scouts’ eyes, the multiple looks we had from a lot of different personnel, we just felt Charlie Condon was the pick for the Rockies.”

Kurtz was drafted by the A’s with the fourth selection and Caglianone was drafted by the Royals with the sixth selection.

In the end, Condon was the guy.

“With Caglianone, this was a tough call,” Gustafson told the Post. “This went all the way up until an hour before the draft, and I’m telling the truth. We banged this back and forth and had private meetings with (GM) Billy (Schmidt). In the end, somebody has to finish second and we just felt like (Condon) was our guy.”

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

