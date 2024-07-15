Rockies’ decision to draft Charlie Condon was ‘tough call’

“There were some very, very good hitters at the top of the draft,” said Marc Gustafson, Colorado’s senior director of scouting operations, told the Denver Post. “We broke down all of the attributes they had, so it was tough. It was almost like 1A and 1B, and we went back and forth and debated it.

“But at the end of the day, our history, our scouts’ eyes, the multiple looks we had from a lot of different personnel, we just felt Charlie Condon was the pick for the Rockies.”

Kurtz was drafted by the A’s with the fourth selection and Caglianone was drafted by the Royals with the sixth selection.

In the end, Condon was the guy.

“With Caglianone, this was a tough call,” Gustafson told the Post. “This went all the way up until an hour before the draft, and I’m telling the truth. We banged this back and forth and had private meetings with (GM) Billy (Schmidt). In the end, somebody has to finish second and we just felt like (Condon) was our guy.”