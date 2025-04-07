Georgia Bulldogs
Rising Georgia target Bowe Bentley has unique connection to current quarterback group

4-star Texas QB Bowe Bentley has Georgia football in his final three schools. He's rated as a Top 10 QB nationally and rising for the major recruiting services. LSU and Oklahoma are his other two finalists. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)
By Jeff Sentell
1 hour ago

TAMPA, Fla. — The chance to see fast-rising Georgia football target Bowe Bentley over the weekend at the Elite 11 regional afforded the chance to learn a lot about the state champion Texas quarterback.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound rising senior recently placed UGA among his final three schools, with LSU and Oklahoma. The Bulldogs are now expected to get his next college visit on his official set for June 6.

The 4-star recruit said at the event that he’s not planning any other trips as of now until his official visits.

It will, of course, be interesting to see what happens depending on what 5-star target Jared Curtis chooses to do. The longtime UGA target and former commitment will make his college decision May 5.

If Curtis chooses Georgia, that likely will solve the QB riddle for the Dogs in the 2026 cycle. If he chooses Oregon, it is starting to become increasingly clear that Bentley is the next high-value target on the board.

We must acknowledge that this scenario is not the best way to gauge Bentley’s value. Not given when we continue to learn about Bentley.

The more we see out of Bentley, the more we can flatly say he’s a lot more impressive than a consolation prize. His film is gold, and he’s already thinking and executing the position at an advanced level.

He’s facing the toughest competition of any quarterback Georgia is targeting for this cycle. The fact that he ran or threw for 63 touchdowns and led Celina High School to a 16-0 record in his first season as the starting QB in Class 4A ball says a lot.

Bentley also has never lost a game he’s started in high school at the varsity or junior varsity level.

There’s a story behind his unique first name. His parents liked the name “Bowen,” and it is a derivative and a nod to country music artist Wade Bowen. He’s a native Texan, too.

His parents also took a strong liking to the last name of former heavyweight champion boxer Riddick Bowe. But that’s not the half of it.

Everyone who knows Bentley calls him something else, and well, it makes more sense to have him spell it out.

“B-O-B-O,” Bowe Bentley did just that.

“I don’t think we’ve ever written it out,” his father Jason Bentley said while laughing.

What does the 4-star Texan think of that?

“I thought it was kind of interesting,” Bowe Bentley said of meeting Georgia’s offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. “You know, meeting him for the first time. Seeing his name. I was like ‘OK’ with that.”

Bobo know that story?

“He does,” Bowe Bentley said. “I actually told him the first time I met him about that. When he came to Celina.”

“I was like, that’s ironic, huh?”

“Coach Bobo likes it,” his father Jason Bentley said. “Everybody just calls Bowe ‘Bobo’ and we’ve called him that since he was little.”

It gets even better. The Bentley family is filled with five children. They are all boys. The two youngest are twins.

Their names are Augustus and Gunnar.

Gunnar? Get out of here.

That’s eerily similar to the uncommon name of Georgia’s current starting quarterback.

That’s a shut-the-front-door story. Or a Texas tall tale if we’ve ever heard one. Does Bentley have any other odd little idiosyncrasies like that with LSU? Oklahoma?

“I haven’t looked into it yet,” Bowe Bentley said.

There is some longtime history with the Sooners. That’s probably the team the family watched and pulled for the most while he was growing up. His older brother, Noah, also once committed to playing baseball for the Sooners.

That didn’t work out during Oklahoma’s transition to the SEC, so he wound up playing an elite junior college program instead.

Jeff Sentell covers UGA football and recruiting. He is a graduate of UGA's Henry W. Grady College of Journalism and has been a staff writer at news outlets in Alabama, Georgia and Virginia. Prior to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he was at The Birmingham News and AL.com. He was named the 2005 Georgia Press Association Sportswriter of the Year.

