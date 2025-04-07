Rising Georgia target Bowe Bentley has unique connection to current quarterback group

5-10-5 Pro shuttle drill here for @bowebentley at Elite 11 Tampa.



There’s some of the movement skill that led to 16 TDs and 923 yards on the ground last fall.



Bentley also threw 47 touchdown passes for a 16-0 Texas 4A state title team. pic.twitter.com/ACx6KRVpbp — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) April 5, 2025

The 4-star recruit said at the event that he’s not planning any other trips as of now until his official visits.

It will, of course, be interesting to see what happens depending on what 5-star target Jared Curtis chooses to do. The longtime UGA target and former commitment will make his college decision May 5.

If Curtis chooses Georgia, that likely will solve the QB riddle for the Dogs in the 2026 cycle. If he chooses Oregon, it is starting to become increasingly clear that Bentley is the next high-value target on the board.

We must acknowledge that this scenario is not the best way to gauge Bentley’s value. Not given when we continue to learn about Bentley.

The more we see out of Bentley, the more we can flatly say he’s a lot more impressive than a consolation prize. His film is gold, and he’s already thinking and executing the position at an advanced level.

He’s facing the toughest competition of any quarterback Georgia is targeting for this cycle. The fact that he ran or threw for 63 touchdowns and led Celina High School to a 16-0 record in his first season as the starting QB in Class 4A ball says a lot.

Bentley also has never lost a game he’s started in high school at the varsity or junior varsity level.

There’s a story behind his unique first name. His parents liked the name “Bowen,” and it is a derivative and a nod to country music artist Wade Bowen. He’s a native Texan, too.

His parents also took a strong liking to the last name of former heavyweight champion boxer Riddick Bowe. But that’s not the half of it.

Everyone who knows Bentley calls him something else, and well, it makes more sense to have him spell it out.

“B-O-B-O,” Bowe Bentley did just that.

“I don’t think we’ve ever written it out,” his father Jason Bentley said while laughing.

What does the 4-star Texan think of that?

“I thought it was kind of interesting,” Bowe Bentley said of meeting Georgia’s offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. “You know, meeting him for the first time. Seeing his name. I was like ‘OK’ with that.”

Bobo know that story?

“He does,” Bowe Bentley said. “I actually told him the first time I met him about that. When he came to Celina.”

“I was like, that’s ironic, huh?”

“Coach Bobo likes it,” his father Jason Bentley said. “Everybody just calls Bowe ‘Bobo’ and we’ve called him that since he was little.”

It gets even better. The Bentley family is filled with five children. They are all boys. The two youngest are twins.

Their names are Augustus and Gunnar.

Gunnar? Get out of here.

That’s eerily similar to the uncommon name of Georgia’s current starting quarterback.

That’s a shut-the-front-door story. Or a Texas tall tale if we’ve ever heard one. Does Bentley have any other odd little idiosyncrasies like that with LSU? Oklahoma?

“I haven’t looked into it yet,” Bowe Bentley said.

There is some longtime history with the Sooners. That’s probably the team the family watched and pulled for the most while he was growing up. His older brother, Noah, also once committed to playing baseball for the Sooners.

That didn’t work out during Oklahoma’s transition to the SEC, so he wound up playing an elite junior college program instead.

Good morning from the @Elite11 here in Tampa.



Yes, that is 4-star QB @bowebentley here running his laser 40. The Dawgs made his final 3. pic.twitter.com/EEMaZnAjMj — Jeff Sentell (@jeffsentell) April 5, 2025