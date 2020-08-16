X

Revised 2020 SEC football schedule due out Monday

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The SEC will announce its revised 2020 football schedule Monday.

The SEC announced last month that it would play a 10-game, all-conference slate. The Georgia Bulldogs were already scheduled to play Alabama and Auburn from the Western Division; and Florida, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, South Carolina and Vanderbilt from the East. The team that college coaches ranked No. 4 in the USA Today preseason poll, drew Arkansas on the road and Mississippi State in Athens as new opponents.

The Week 1 matchups will be revealed at 3 p.m. Monday on The Paul Finebaum Show. The entire SEC slate will be revealed live on the SEC Network at 7 p.m. with analysis from Dari Nowkhah, Greg McElroy, Roman Harper, Laura Rutledge, Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis.

The schedule will include one mid-season open date for each school and an open date Dec. 12 for all schools.

The SEC Championship Game is scheduled to be played Dec. 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

