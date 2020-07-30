SEC decides on conference-only schedule, Bulldogs drop Georgia Tech

Georgia will play its season opener Sept. 26 under the 10-game, conference-only schedule format adopted by SEC presidents and chancellors Thursday and the Bulldogs also will not play Georgia Tech for the first time since 1925.
Those are only two of the changes affecting Georgia football after the SEC surprised the college football world Thursday by deciding to stay in-house for the 2020 season.
The SEC’s decision came less than 24 hours after the ACC voted to play a 10-game conference schedule plus one non-conference game. The thought was Georgia and Tech, which play the last game of the season every year, would be able to preserve their 127-year-old rivalry. But the league’s presidents preferred to stick with only conference games for health and safety measures amid the unrelenting coronavirus pandemic.
“The 10-game SEC schedule provides us the best opportunity to play football as safely as possible in a Covid environment,” Georgia Athletic Director Greg McGarity said in a statement. “It’s disappointing the schedule model does not make it possible to play Georgia Tech; however, we look forward to renewing that rivalry in 2021.
Tech and Georgia were to play Nov. 28 in Athens this year. Instead, the Bulldogs will have to drop the Yellow Jackets, Virginia, East Tennessee State and Louisiana-Monroe from their schedule.
UGA was scheduled to open the season Sept. 7 -- Labor Day night – against Virginia in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But the ACC’s decision prevented its membership from playing non-conference opponents outside its state borders.
While the ACC will start the season the week of Sept. 7, the SEC voted to delay in competition until the fourth Saturday in September in deference to the virus.
“It was clear in our meeting today that this delay would be beneficial to our student athletes and promote the safe and orderly return to campus for our student body in August,” UGA President Jere Morehead said. “Having some separation between the earlier reopening of our campuses and the later start of the football season should be helpful.”
Georgia officials will speak with the media via a Zoom call later.
Check back for more information on this developing story.