SEC decides on conference-only schedule, Bulldogs drop Georgia Tech

UGA was scheduled to open the season Sept. 7 -- Labor Day night – against Virginia in a Chick-fil-A Kickoff game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. But the ACC’s decision prevented its membership from playing non-conference opponents outside its state borders.

While the ACC will start the season the week of Sept. 7, the SEC voted to delay in competition until the fourth Saturday in September in deference to the virus.

“It was clear in our meeting today that this delay would be beneficial to our student athletes and promote the safe and orderly return to campus for our student body in August,” UGA President Jere Morehead said. “Having some separation between the earlier reopening of our campuses and the later start of the football season should be helpful.”

