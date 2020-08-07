Georgia Bulldogs add Arkansas, Mississippi State to new SEC schedule

The new opponents were decided by the SEC, led by Mark Womack, the league’s executive associate commissioner and longtime scheduling czar. Strength of overall schedule before the additions was a criteria, according SEC Network analysts Dari Nowkah and Chris Doering, who hosted the live-television announcement.

None of the SEC teams had any direct input about what teams might be added to the schedule, according to UGA Athletic Director Greg McGarity.

“Don’t give any AD any praise or any criticism,” McGarity said. “We didn’t get involved in that at all.”

The schedule for Florida, Georgia’s primary Eastern Division rival, got considerably tougher. The Gators added a road trip to Texas A&M and a home game against Arkansas.

Conversely, Alabama added a road game to Missouri along with a home game against Kentucky. The Crimson Tide is expected to be heavily favored in both games.

The truth is, there wasn’t a lot of wiggle room. The two cross-divisional opponents had to be selected among the five not currently on each teams’ schedule. With Alabama and Auburn already on Georgia’s ledger, it wasn’t likely that the SEC would stick them with the toughest of the remaining possibilities.

Georgia was scheduled to pick up Arkansas next year in the SEC’s cross-divisional rotation. The Bulldogs last played the Razorbacks in 2014 in Little Rock, Ark. The matchup will reunite Georgia with Sam Pittman, who was its offensive line coach before leaving to take over Arkansas’ football program in December. Georgia has played only Missouri (8) and Texas A&M (5) fewer times overall than it has Arkansas (14). The Bulldogs lead the series 10-4.

Mississippi State and Georgia have played only 23 times. The last time came in Athens in 2017 when Dan Mullen was still coaching in Starkville. UGA won that game 31-3 and have won 11 of 12, dating to 1975. The Maroon Bulldogs are coached by offensive guru Mike Leach, who left Washington State to take over the program this year.

SEC ADDITIONS

Eastern Division

Georgia: Mississippi State, at Arkansas

Florida: Arkansas, at Texas A&M

Kentucky: Ole Miss, at Alabama

Missouri: Alabama, at LSU

S. Carolina: Auburn, at Ole Miss

Tennessee: Texas A&M, at Auburn

Western Division

Alabama: Kentucky, at Missouri

Arkansas: Georgia, at Florida

Auburn: Tennessee, at S. Carolina

LSU: Missouri, at Vanderbilt

Miss. State: Vanderbilt, at Georgia

Ole Miss: S. Carolina, at Kentucky

Texas A&M: Florida, at Tennessee