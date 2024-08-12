Recruiting, scrimmage highlight 2nd week of Georgia’s preseason camp

ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs woke up Monday morning inside the three-week mark for the Aug. 31 season opener against Clemson. The Bulldogs rang in the 21-day mark with the first full scrimmage of the 2024 season at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.
There also were a couple of recruiting developments over the weekend. Christian Garrett, a 4-star-rated defensive lineman from Bogart, decommitted from his pledge to the Bulldogs. A 6-foot-4, 278-pound senior at Prince Avenue Christian School had been committed to Georgia since June.
Garrett’s loss was balanced out by a Friday commitment from Jontae Gilbert, a 4-star cornerback from Atlanta’s Douglass High. With 22 commitments in the Class of 2025, Georgia fell one spot to No. 4 nationally in 247Sports’ composite team rankings.
As for the current team, Saturday’s scrimmage was attended by major donors and parents but was closed to media and fans. But according to individuals who witnessed the two-hour session conducted amid stifling heat, it was a typical first scrimmage for the Bulldogs. Coach Kirby Smart groused throughout and both the offense and defense took turns recording highlight plays.
Following are some observations shared with the AJC:
- Quarterback Carson Beck had a typically solid day, though he did not play extensively. The 6-foot-4, 220-senior did throw an interception on the first offensive series but later redeemed himself with a long touchdown pass.
- There were conflicting reports about the play of backup quarterback Gunner Stockton. He threw at least one interception but also recorded a long TD. Stockton also took some snaps with the No. 1 offense and appears solidified as the Bulldogs’ No. 2 quarterback.
- Wide receiver Arian Smith was the offensive star of the day. Targeted early and often, he scored once on a jet sweep and caught several intermediate passes. Slot back Dominick Lovett also stayed busy, hauling in a lot of underneath throws.
- The first-string receiving corps was Lovett, Smith and Dillon Bell, with Oscar Delp first in for the tight ends. Transfer wideout Colbie Young reportedly did not participate.
- Freshman running back Nate Frazier seemed to create a lot of buzz. More than one attendee pointed out his quick burst and shiftiness finding creases in the line of scrimmage. Trevor Etienne was first in among the running backs but saw limited play. By all accounts, the run game was strong.
- Starting center Jared Wilson did not participate due to an injury that has sidelined him the last week or so. Fifth-year senior Tate Ratledge, who normally mans right guard, took the majority of snaps at center with the No. 1 offense. Dylan Fairchild and Micah Morris were at guard and Earnest Greene and Xavier Truss at the tackles.
- Georgia’s defense drew high marks for the day. Cornerback Daniel Harris, safety Joenel Aguero and linebacker Justin Williams all had interceptions. Penalties were a problem, though, with too much holding and interference.
- Defensive lineman Jordan Hall did not participate, validating last week’s reports that a knee injury may sideline him for an extended period that may keep him out into the regular season.
- Formerly sidelined starters Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Smael Mondon were able to go and both reportedly played extremely well. Ingram-Dawkins had a couple of pressures from his defensive end position, at least one of which likely would have been a sack had quarterback contact been allowed.
- Sophomore CJ Allen teamed with Mondon at inside linebacker on the No. 1 defense and looked good. Fellow inside linebacker Raylen Wilson also rotated in but seemed to draw Smart’s wrath often. Inside/outside linebacker Jalon Walker reportedly had a good day.
- In the secondary, freshman safety K.J. Bolden reportedly did not play. Also, senior safety Dan Jackson appeared to have to come out due to an injury. Cornerback Daylen Everette had a great day. Julian Humphrey was first in at the other corner and alternated with Harris.
- As for freshmen defenders, linebackers Chris Cole and Quintavius Johnson flashed among the backups, according to observers.
- Anthony Evans appears to have locked up punt-return responsibilities. Special teams play, especially the work of punter Brett Thorson and placekicker Peyton Woodring, was excellent.
- Smart was overheard calling the Bulldogs “the softest team we’ve had.” Again, the ninth-year coach tends to be his most critical at this point in camp.
- Smart will provide an update on the team’s progress on Tuesday. The Bulldogs will hold a second scrimmage this Saturday, which will effectively end the camp portion of preseason practice. The final two weeks will be spent installing the game plan and setting the player rotations for Clemson and the Aflac Kickoff Game on Aug. 31 (noon, ABC).
