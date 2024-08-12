Recruiting, scrimmage highlight 2nd week of Georgia’s preseason camp

ATHENS — The Georgia Bulldogs woke up Monday morning inside the three-week mark for the Aug. 31 season opener against Clemson. The Bulldogs rang in the 21-day mark with the first full scrimmage of the 2024 season at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

There also were a couple of recruiting developments over the weekend. Christian Garrett, a 4-star-rated defensive lineman from Bogart, decommitted from his pledge to the Bulldogs. A 6-foot-4, 278-pound senior at Prince Avenue Christian School had been committed to Georgia since June.

Garrett’s loss was balanced out by a Friday commitment from Jontae Gilbert, a 4-star cornerback from Atlanta’s Douglass High. With 22 commitments in the Class of 2025, Georgia fell one spot to No. 4 nationally in 247Sports’ composite team rankings.