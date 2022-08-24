Tate Ratledge is back - and so is his mullet

Not even a year later, Ratledge is back. He’s practicing at full speed again and participated in the Bulldogs’ second preseason scrimmage at Sanford Stadium this past Saturday.

The fact that coach Kirby Smart sent the redshirt sophomore out to talk to reporters is a sign that the Bulldogs believe Ratledge will be able to help them at right guard again this season. If he is indeed back to the form he displayed last September, that is very good news.

A year ago, the 6-foot-6, 320-pound lineman from Rome was the talk of preseason camp. He was dominating, especially when it came to run-blocking. A road grader, folks were calling him. Undisputed, he won the job at right guard.

So, Ratledge’s departure in the first five minutes of that very high-profile game was an alarming – and potentially disastrous – development. But, remarkably, the Bulldogs adjusted without hardly missing a beat.

By third down of that first series against Clemson, Warren Ericson was in a right guard, Sedrick Van Pran was in at center. Georgia went on to a 10-3 victory over the No. 3-ranked Tigers. It was the first of 14 wins on the way to the school’s first national championship in 41 years.

Yes, Ratledge admits, it was tough to have to take it all in from the sideline. But while he was no longer contributing on the field, he very much felt a part of it.

“I think we have a really close group,” he said of the offensive line corps. “So they really brought me into it and made me feel like I was a part of it.”

Getting back into the mix has been Ratledge’s goal ever since. Now he most definitely is.

Whether he returns to start at right guard remains undetermined. The competition for both guard spots has been some of the most intense of Georgia’s preseason camp. In addition to Ratledge, Ericson, Xavier Truss, Devin Willock, Austin Blaske and Chad Lindberg are vying for playing time. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs seem settled with Broderick Jones at left tackle, McClendon at right and Van Pran back at center.

Now under the direction of first-year line coach Stacy Searels, the only assurance at this point is that “the best five” will take the field against No. 11 Oregon in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff on Sept. 3.

Ratledge aims to be among them. If he’s back to where he was a year ago, he will be.

“I think I’m very close to last year’s version,” he said. “Of course, there’s little hiccups here and there, learning curves I’ve got to get through with this. A lot of it’s mental. I think, physically, I’m pretty close to where I was.”

Regardless, it’s with “a lot of joy” Ratledge says he’s going into this season. The injury and having to work back from it has provided great perspective for a player for which everything has always come so easily.

“I kind of took it as a growing experience,” he said. “It kind of messed with me a little bit. You live and you learn. It ended up being a good thing for me. I got my head in the right spot. It really put things in perspective for me to don’t take things for granted.”

Off the field, things couldn’t be going better. He has joined with tight end teammate Ryland Goede to start a new podcast, and he has drawn national acclaim for what is considered a world-class mullet.

Ratledge also explained Tuesday how the hair thing came to be.

“In high school, I wasn’t allowed to have long hair,” said Ratledge, who attended the private Darlington School in Rome. “It couldn’t touch the collar. Then I got to college and I was like, ‘I’m going to do something with this.’ There was like a six-month awkward phase, but here it is now. The way I see it is I’m too far into it to cut it now.”

Yes, Tate Ratledge is back, mullet and all.

