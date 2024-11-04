Four-star safety Rasean Dinkins, who was previously committed to Georgia Tech, announced Monday morning that he was now committed to Georgia, according to multiple recruiting websites.

Dinkins was one of seven 2025 Georgia Tech football commits with at least a four-star ranking. In the Georgia class, he will be one of 17 prospects with at least a four-star ranking, as of his Nov. 4 commitment.

“I have been to Georgia three times and the atmosphere is just different,” Dinkins told On3. “The fan base is great and the atmosphere is unmatched.”