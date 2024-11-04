Georgia Bulldogs
4-star prospect flips commitment from Georgia Tech to Georgia Bulldogs

Four-star prospect Rasean Dinkins during a Warner Robins football practice.

Jeff Sentell

Jeff Sentell

Four-star prospect Rasean Dinkins during a Warner Robins football practice. (Jeff Sentell)
33 minutes ago

Four-star safety Rasean Dinkins, who was previously committed to Georgia Tech, announced Monday morning that he was now committed to Georgia, according to multiple recruiting websites.

Dinkins was one of seven 2025 Georgia Tech football commits with at least a four-star ranking. In the Georgia class, he will be one of 17 prospects with at least a four-star ranking, as of his Nov. 4 commitment.

“I have been to Georgia three times and the atmosphere is just different,” Dinkins told On3. “The fan base is great and the atmosphere is unmatched.”

Dinkins was named an AJC All-State player after his junior year at Warner Robins.

“He can do everything,” said teammate Isaiah Gibson, who is a 5-star prospect committed to Georgia. “Literally. On the field. Offense. Defense. Punt. Punt return. Kickoff return. Kickoff. Everything. I’ve seen everything from him.”

DawgNation’s Jeff Sentell previously reported that he was being heavily recruited by the Bulldogs.

Dinkins, who visited Athens for the game against Mississippi State earlier this season, plans on taking an official visit to Georgia before the end of the season. Only two Bulldogs home games remain: Tennessee and Georgia Tech.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

