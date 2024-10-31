Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments

Damola Ajidahun (OL, Duluth): Duluth is 4-5 after a loss to Brookwood. Ajidahun is part of an offensive line helping the Wildcats, who host North Gwinnett on Friday, average 167.4 rushing yards and 359 total yards per game.

Jayden Barr (S, Eastside): Barr has 762 yards rushing on 90 carries and has scored 20 times on the ground. He also has 11 catches for 264 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Barr has made 37 tackles (three for a loss) and an interception. The Eagles (9-1) are off this week before beginning play in the state playoffs Nov. 8.

Jamauri Brice (WR; Cartersville): Brice has 36 catches for 455 yards and four touchdowns. The Hurricanes (10-0) are off until beginning the state playoffs Nov. 8.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Jimmy Bryson (OL; Baylor; Chattanooga, Tenn.): The Red Raiders are 9-0 and travel to Knoxville Catholic on Friday. In a 32-21 win last week at Montgomery Bell Academy, Bryson helped the Baylor offense total 329 yards and average 5.6 yards rushing.

Xavier Canales (OL; Douglass): Douglass is 7-2 and has won five in a row, outscoring its opponents 206-42 over that stretch. Canales is part of an offense that is rushing for 172.7 yards per game. The Astros host Stephenson on Friday.

Carrington Coombs (DL; Hebron Christian): Coombs has 20 tackles (four for a loss), four sacks, 17 quarterback hurries, has forced a fumble and recovered a fumble for the Lions (8-1), who host Prince Avenue Christian on Friday.

Kamron Cullins (DL; North Cobb): Cullins and North Cobb are 9-0 and host Wheeler on Friday. Cullins has 12 tackles, 12 quarterback hurries, a sack and a 72-yard interception return for a touchdown last week in a win at Etowah.

Rasean Dinkins (S; Warner Robins): Dinkins and the Warriors (6-3) host Perry on Friday. Dinkins has 41 tackles (two for a loss) and two interceptions on defense, 17 receptions for 389 yards and six touchdowns to go with three rushing touchdowns on offense and three kick returns for touchdowns.

Cal Faulkner (WR; Lumpkin County): Faulkner, playing quarterback, has 68 completions for 689 yards and six touchdowns and 90 carries for 616 yards and 10 TDs. He also has 27 tackles and two interceptions on defense. Lumpkin County (6-3) travels to Pickens on Friday.

Fenix Felton (S; Eagles Landing Christian): Eagles Landing is 2-7 and ends its regular season by hosting Hampton on Friday.

Andre Fuller (DL; Grayson): Fuller has 35 tackles (18 for a loss), 17 quarterback hurries, seven sacks and has forced a fumble for the Rams (6-1), who were scheduled to host Archer on Thursday.

Christian Garrett (DL; Prince Avenue Christian): Garrett has 60 tackles (nine for a loss), six sacks and eight quarterback hurries. The Wolverines (6-3) travel to Hebron Christian on Friday.

Isaiah Groves (RB; East Robertson; Cross Plains, Tenn.): Robertson had four carries for 26 yards before leaving with a knee injury in a season-opening win Aug. 23. The injury turned out to be a torn ACL forcing Groves to have surgery and miss the remainder of his senior season.

Justin Hasenhuetl (OL; Rabun Gap-Nacoochee): The Eagles are 8-2 and Hasenhuetl is part of an offensive line helping the team average 117.9 rushing yards per game and 226.1 passing yards per game. Rabun Gap-Nacoochee hosts North Raleigh Christian Academy (N.C.) in the first round of the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association playoffs Friday.

Derry Norris (DL; Spruce Creek; Port Orange, Fla.): Norris has 70 tackles (13 for a loss) and 7.5 sacks. Spruce Creek is 5-3 and hosts Gulf Coast on Friday.

Kevin Peay (OL; Lancaster; Lancaster, S.C.): Peay and the Bruins are 3-6 and travel to York on Friday.

Dalen Penson (CB; Sandy Creek): Penson has 21 receptions for 457 yards and eight touchdowns as well as 193 kick return yards. Penson is Sandy Creek’s punter as well and has 14 kicks for 538 yards. Sandy Creek (8-1) hosts Troup County on Friday.

Josh Petty (OL; Fellowship Christian School): Playing both ways, Petty has 36 tackles (five for a loss) and three sacks on defense. The Paladins are 7-2 and host Whitefield Academy on Friday.

JP Powell (RB; Miller County): In a 49-21 win at Pelham, Powell had 17 carries for 143 yards and a touchdown. He also completed three passes for 90 yards and a score. For the season Powell has 683 yards on 70 carries (a 9.8 yards per attempt average) and seven touchdowns. He also has 17 catches for 295 yards and five scores. On defense, Powell has 23 tackles (one for a loss), three fumble recoveries and an interception. Powell and the Pirates are 6-3 and host Randolph-Clay on Friday.

Kevin Roche (TE; Darien; Darien, Conn.): Roche had a touchdown reception in Darien’s 48-15 win over Ludlowe last week. The Blue Wave (5-1) travel to Wilton on Friday.

Connor Roush (TE; Wesleyan): Roush has nine receptions for 134 yards and five touchdowns for the Wolves. On defense, Roush has 29 tackles (11 for a loss) and four sacks. Wesleyan (7-2) hosts Mount Paran Christian on Friday.