QB JT Daniels still not cleared for Georgia’s opener vs. Arkansas

In the meantime, Daniels has been practicing with the Bulldogs, participating in all drills and scrimmages without any obvious limitations. However, he has been held out of all contact pending a final examination of the knee. Smart has said he expects Daniels will be cleared for the first game but “can’t be sure.”

With Daniels' availability uncertain, redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis has emerged as the favorite to start. Mathis (6-6, 210) is only 16 months removed from brain surgery to remove a cyst from his sinus cavity. He was cleared for full participation this summer.

Georgia also can turn to Bennett, freshman Carson Beck and any one of four invited walk-ons.

“They have all done a good job,” Smart said. “They have all taken reps … and I am excited to see all those guys go out and play.”

Smart also said this week that tight end Tre' McKitty is doubtful for the Arkansas game. McKitty sprained a knee in the Bulldogs' last scrimmage of the preseason. Sophomore John FitzPatrick (6-7, 254) is expected to start.