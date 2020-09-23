QB JT Daniels still not cleared for Georgia’s opener vs. Arkansas

Just days before the season opener against Arkansas, Georgia quarterback JT Daniels still has not been cleared to play.
That’s according to Georgia coach Kirby Smart, who was asked about Daniels' availability on the SEC coaches' teleconference call Wednesday.
“At this point, no, JT has not been medically cleared yet,” Smart said. “We’re hopeful he’s able to clear here in the next couple of days. It’s one of those things that’s really beyond our control right now.”
Daniels, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore from Irvine, Calif., was favored to start at quarterback for the Bulldogs after graduate transfer Jamie Newman opted-out three weeks ago. Daniels has the most experience of any of the remaining Georgia quarterbacks with 742 snaps and 12 starts while playing for Southern Cal. The Bulldogs have no other quarterbacks with any starting experience, and only junior Stetson Bennett has ever appeared in a game.
Daniels tore the ACL in his right knee in the second quarter of the Trojans' first game against Fresno State last season. He had reconstructive surgery later that month, but Smart revealed last week that Daniels had to underwent another medical procedure on his right knee “in December or January.”
In the meantime, Daniels has been practicing with the Bulldogs, participating in all drills and scrimmages without any obvious limitations. However, he has been held out of all contact pending a final examination of the knee. Smart has said he expects Daniels will be cleared for the first game but “can’t be sure.”
With Daniels' availability uncertain, redshirt freshman D’Wan Mathis has emerged as the favorite to start. Mathis (6-6, 210) is only 16 months removed from brain surgery to remove a cyst from his sinus cavity. He was cleared for full participation this summer.
Georgia also can turn to Bennett, freshman Carson Beck and any one of four invited walk-ons.
“They have all done a good job,” Smart said. “They have all taken reps … and I am excited to see all those guys go out and play.”
Smart also said this week that tight end Tre' McKitty is doubtful for the Arkansas game. McKitty sprained a knee in the Bulldogs' last scrimmage of the preseason. Sophomore John FitzPatrick (6-7, 254) is expected to start.