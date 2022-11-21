BreakingNews
Manhunt underway for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Clayton County
Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

There will be a public celebration of life to honor former University of Georgia head football coach and director of athletics Vince Dooley on Friday, the school announced Monday. The celebration for Dooley, who died on Oct. 28 at the age of 90, will be held at 7:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.

The celebration is a non-ticketed event and is open to the public. Coliseum doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Included in the celebration will be guest speakers, several tribute videos and the Redcoat Band. The 2021 National Championship edition of “Dooley’s Playbook: The 34 Most Memorable Plays in Georgia Football History,” will be available with all proceeds benefitting the UGA Redcoat Marching Band.

The clear-bag policy will be in effect.

A private funeral for the Bulldogs’ Hall of Fame coach and athletic director was held on Nov. 3 at the Catholic Center at the university. Dooley was interred Thursday at Oconee Hill Cemetery, which sits right across East Campus Road from Sanford Stadium. His burial, attended by dozens of family members, close friends and former players, was dramatically highlighted by a flyover of three U.S. Air Force jets. Dooley was a U.S. Marine before starting his coaching career at Auburn.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

