Peach Bowl preview: Extensive coverage ahead of Georgia-Ohio State

Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

In today’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution e-Paper, you will find an 8-page preview section ahead of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. No. 1 Georgia faces No. 4 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national semifinal on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The winner advances to the national championship game on Jan. 9 in Los Angeles.

Georgia, as we know, is looking to become back-to-back national champions.

In the section, you will find the following stories:

Mark Bradley: There is a reason for Big Ten’s inferiority complex

Michael Cunningham: This is Georgia’s chance to one up Alabama

There is nothing quiet about the way Jalen Carter plays football

The case for Georgia to win

The case for Ohio State to win

Georgia game-by-game recap

Ohio State game-by-game

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

