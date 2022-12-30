Ohio State game-by-game recaps

Game 3: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21

Scoring touchdowns on 11 of their 12 possessions, the Buckeyes cruised to the easy win over their in-state opponent. Stroud had 367 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Game 4: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21

The Buckeyes opened a 31-7 halftime lead and rolled to the win in their Big Ten opener. Stroud passed for another five touchdowns, giving him 16 TD passes in his first four games.

Game 5: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10

Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five touchdowns in the last of five consecutive home games to open the season. Williams’ five rushing TDs tied single-game school record (Pete Johnson in 1974 and Keith Byars in 1984).

Game 6: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20

Stroud passed for 361 yards and six touchdowns, and the Buckeyes gained 614 yards of offense in the victory. The Ohio State defense held Michigan State to seven rushing yards and 202 yards total.

Game 7: Ohio State 54, Iowa 10

Defense carried the day as the Buckeyes improved to 7-0. Tanner McCalister had two interceptions, and Tommy Eichenberg returned another for a touchdown in the victory.

Game 8: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31

The Buckeyes scored 28 points in the fourth quarter of the road victory. TreVeyon Henderson had two rushing TDs, Stroud added a TD pass and J.T. Tuimoloau had a pick-six in the final minutes to secure the win.

Game 9: Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7

The Buckeyes used the running game to overwhelm the Wildcats in a windy, rainy road game. Williams had 111 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Buckeyes gained 207 of their 283 total yards on the ground.

Game 10: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14

Stroud passed for 297 yards and five touchdowns as the Buckeyes improved to 10-0. Williams had 147 of the team’s 340 rushing yards.

Game 11: Ohio State 43, Maryland 30

Freshman Dallan Hayden rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ final regular-season road game. Stroud added 241 passing yards and a touchdown.

Game 12: Michigan 45, Ohio State 23

The Buckeyes came up short against the Wolverines for the second consecutive year, this time at Ohio Stadium. The offense was held to its second-lowest scoring output of the season.