Ohio State game-by-game recaps

Here’s a game-by-game look at the 2022 season for the Ohio State Buckeyes:
Game 1: Ohio State 21, Notre Dame 10
The Buckeyes outscored the Fighting Irish 14-0 in the second half of the season-opening victory. Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud passed for 223 yards and two touchdowns in the victory.
Game 2: Ohio State 45, Arkansas State 12
The Buckeyes had 538 yards of total offense, including 351 passing yards from Stroud. Stroud connected with Marvin Harrison on three of his four touchdown passes.
Game 3: Ohio State 77, Toledo 21
Scoring touchdowns on 11 of their 12 possessions, the Buckeyes cruised to the easy win over their in-state opponent. Stroud had 367 passing yards and five touchdowns.
Game 4: Ohio State 52, Wisconsin 21
The Buckeyes opened a 31-7 halftime lead and rolled to the win in their Big Ten opener. Stroud passed for another five touchdowns, giving him 16 TD passes in his first four games.
Game 5: Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10
Miyan Williams rushed for 189 yards and five touchdowns in the last of five consecutive home games to open the season. Williams’ five rushing TDs tied single-game school record (Pete Johnson in 1974 and Keith Byars in 1984).
Game 6: Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20
Stroud passed for 361 yards and six touchdowns, and the Buckeyes gained 614 yards of offense in the victory. The Ohio State defense held Michigan State to seven rushing yards and 202 yards total.
Game 7: Ohio State 54, Iowa 10
Defense carried the day as the Buckeyes improved to 7-0. Tanner McCalister had two interceptions, and Tommy Eichenberg returned another for a touchdown in the victory.
Game 8: Ohio State 44, Penn State 31
The Buckeyes scored 28 points in the fourth quarter of the road victory. TreVeyon Henderson had two rushing TDs, Stroud added a TD pass and J.T. Tuimoloau had a pick-six in the final minutes to secure the win.
Game 9: Ohio State 21, Northwestern 7
The Buckeyes used the running game to overwhelm the Wildcats in a windy, rainy road game. Williams had 111 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns as the Buckeyes gained 207 of their 283 total yards on the ground.
Game 10: Ohio State 56, Indiana 14
Stroud passed for 297 yards and five touchdowns as the Buckeyes improved to 10-0. Williams had 147 of the team’s 340 rushing yards.
Game 11: Ohio State 43, Maryland 30
Freshman Dallan Hayden rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns in the Buckeyes’ final regular-season road game. Stroud added 241 passing yards and a touchdown.
Game 12: Michigan 45, Ohio State 23
The Buckeyes came up short against the Wolverines for the second consecutive year, this time at Ohio Stadium. The offense was held to its second-lowest scoring output of the season.
