Ole Miss passes Georgia in latest AP Top 25 college football rankings

After an ugly upset in Oxford, Georgia football fell nine spots to No. 11, falling behind now No. 10 Ole Miss, in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Football Poll.
Georgia is now the fifth-highest ranked SEC team in the AP Top 25, with No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 9 Alabama and the Rebels all being above the Bulldogs. This is the first time Georgia has been outside of the top 10 since November 2020.
Georgia suffered the biggest fall of ranked teams, though Miami dropped eight spots after losing to Georgia Tech and LSU dropped seven spots in wake of its loss to Alabama.
Georgia fell eight spots, from No. 2 to No. 10 in the US LBM Coaches Poll released earlier Saturday. Ole Miss, at No. 11, now sits right behind the Bulldogs.
In the first College Football Rankings last week, Georgia was listed at No. 3, with Ole Miss at No. 16. The CFP rankings are released weekly on Tuesday evening.
Georgia opened the season at the top-ranked team in the AP Top 25 rankings and held that spot until Week 4 when it was passed by Texas.
AP Top 25 (Week 12)
- Oregon (10-0)
- Ohio State (8-1)
- Texas (8-1)
- Penn State (8-1)
- Indiana (10-0)
- Tennessee (8-1)
- BYU (9-0)
- Notre Dame (8-1)
- Alabama (7-2)
- Ole Miss (8-2)
- Georgia (7-2)
- Miami (9-1)
- Boise State (8-1)
- SMU (8-1)
- Texas A&M (7-2)
- Army (9-0)
- Clemson (7-2)
- Colorado (7-2)
- Washington State (8-1)
- Kansas State (7-2)
- LSU (6-3)
- Louisville (6-3)
- South Carolina (6-3)
- Missouri (7-2)
- Tulane (8-2)
About the Author
Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com