Breaking: Ole Miss passes Georgia in latest AP Top 25 college football rankings
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Ole Miss passes Georgia in latest AP Top 25 college football rankings

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is escorted off of the field after Georgia’s loss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is escorted off of the field after Georgia’s loss at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. Mississippi won 28-10. (Jason Getz / AJC) (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
20 minutes ago

After an ugly upset in Oxford, Georgia football fell nine spots to No. 11, falling behind now No. 10 Ole Miss, in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

Georgia is now the fifth-highest ranked SEC team in the AP Top 25, with No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 9 Alabama and the Rebels all being above the Bulldogs. This is the first time Georgia has been outside of the top 10 since November 2020.

Georgia suffered the biggest fall of ranked teams, though Miami dropped eight spots after losing to Georgia Tech and LSU dropped seven spots in wake of its loss to Alabama.

Georgia fell eight spots, from No. 2 to No. 10 in the US LBM Coaches Poll released earlier Saturday. Ole Miss, at No. 11, now sits right behind the Bulldogs.

In the first College Football Rankings last week, Georgia was listed at No. 3, with Ole Miss at No. 16. The CFP rankings are released weekly on Tuesday evening.

Georgia opened the season at the top-ranked team in the AP Top 25 rankings and held that spot until Week 4 when it was passed by Texas.

AP Top 25 (Week 12)

  1. Oregon (10-0)
  2. Ohio State (8-1)
  3. Texas (8-1)
  4. Penn State (8-1)
  5. Indiana (10-0)
  6. Tennessee (8-1)
  7. BYU (9-0)
  8. Notre Dame (8-1)
  9. Alabama (7-2)
  10. Ole Miss (8-2)
  11. Georgia (7-2)
  12. Miami (9-1)
  13. Boise State (8-1)
  14. SMU (8-1)
  15. Texas A&M (7-2)
  16. Army (9-0)
  17. Clemson (7-2)
  18. Colorado (7-2)
  19. Washington State (8-1)
  20. Kansas State (7-2)
  21. LSU (6-3)
  22. Louisville (6-3)
  23. South Carolina (6-3)
  24. Missouri (7-2)
  25. Tulane (8-2)
111024 bulldogs photo
111024 bulldogs photo
111024 bulldogs photo
111024 bulldogs photo
111024 bulldogs photo
111024 bulldogs photo
111024 bulldogs photo
111024 bulldogs photo
111024 bulldogs photo
111024 bulldogs photo
111024 bulldogs photo
111024 bulldogs photo
111024 bulldogs photo
111024 bulldogs photo
111024 bulldogs photo
111024 bulldogs photo
111024 bulldogs photo
1 / 17
Mississippi fans celebrate by taking down a goal post after Mississippi defeated Georgia 28-10 at Vaught Hemingway Stadium, Saturday, November 9, 2024, in Oxford, Ms. (Jason Getz / AJC)

About the Author

Follow Caitlyn Stroh-Page on twitter

Senior sports editor, DawgNation & AJC

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

TNS

What Georgia football could expect from first College Football Playoff rankings
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

First College Football Playoff rankings are out. Here’s where Georgia landed
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Why the CFP selection committee put Ohio State ahead of Georgia
Placeholder Image

Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Milton, Carrollton, Buford inch up in national high school football rankings
The Latest
Placeholder Image

ESPN

ESPN College GameDay headed to Athens for Georgia-Tennessee football game2h ago
After Ole Miss loss, Georgia football must regroup with No. 7 Tennessee next
Georgia football players on Ole Miss field rush: ‘I don’t ever want to feel (that) again’
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose