Ole Miss passes Georgia in latest AP Top 25 college football rankings

After an ugly upset in Oxford, Georgia football fell nine spots to No. 11, falling behind now No. 10 Ole Miss, in the Week 12 AP Top 25 College Football Poll.

Georgia is now the fifth-highest ranked SEC team in the AP Top 25, with No. 3 Texas, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 9 Alabama and the Rebels all being above the Bulldogs. This is the first time Georgia has been outside of the top 10 since November 2020.

Georgia suffered the biggest fall of ranked teams, though Miami dropped eight spots after losing to Georgia Tech and LSU dropped seven spots in wake of its loss to Alabama.