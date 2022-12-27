ajc logo
X

Ohio State can make bowl history in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Credit: Abell Images

Credit: Abell Images

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

If No. 4 Ohio State defeats No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s Chick-fil-Peach Bowl, it will become the first team to win each of the current six games in the College Football Playoff.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

The Buckeyes have won the Rose Bowl nine times, the Fiesta Bowl five times, the Sugar Bowl four times, the Cotton Bowl twice and the Orange Bowl once.

This is Ohio State’s first appearance in the Peach Bowl and its 56th in a bowl game.

“I think it’s definitely great for us to be down here at the Peach Bowl,” running back Chip Trayanum said. “I think Atlanta is a beautiful city. But at the end of the day, I just know the whole Buckeye fan base and the whole Buckeye world, there is only one trophy that matters at the end of the day.”

Among other traditional college football powers, Alabama has wins in five of the “New Year’s Six” games. It has yet to win the Fiesta Bowl. Georgia also has yet to win the Fiesta Bowl. Notre Dame has yet to win the Peach Bowl.

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

UGA secondary has been ‘harping on technique’ after SEC Championship6h ago

Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud said Georgia finished second in his recruiting
1h ago

Planning the Peach Bowl is a yearlong effort
6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Countdown to Peach Bowl: What the players will get this year
7h ago

Credit: Jason Getz

Countdown to Peach Bowl: What the players will get this year
7h ago

Credit: Abell Images

Georgia, Ohio State vow not to be distracted by bowl activities
20h ago
The Latest

Ohio State not worried about being underdog against Georgia
40m ago
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud said Georgia finished second in his recruiting
1h ago
Ohio State not focusing on LSU’s success against Georgia
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Abell Images

Photos: Georgia visits College Football Hall of Fame ahead of Peach Bowl
5h ago
How did Atlanta become the center of the college football universe?
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top