Ohio State can make bowl history in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

“I think it’s definitely great for us to be down here at the Peach Bowl,” running back Chip Trayanum said. “I think Atlanta is a beautiful city. But at the end of the day, I just know the whole Buckeye fan base and the whole Buckeye world, there is only one trophy that matters at the end of the day.”

Among other traditional college football powers, Alabama has wins in five of the “New Year’s Six” games. It has yet to win the Fiesta Bowl. Georgia also has yet to win the Fiesta Bowl. Notre Dame has yet to win the Peach Bowl.