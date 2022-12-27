Ohio State can make bowl history in Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

If No. 4 Ohio State defeats No. 1 Georgia in Saturday’s Chick-fil-Peach Bowl, it will become the first team to win each of the current six games in the College Football Playoff.
The Buckeyes have won the Rose Bowl nine times, the Fiesta Bowl five times, the Sugar Bowl four times, the Cotton Bowl twice and the Orange Bowl once.
This is Ohio State’s first appearance in the Peach Bowl and its 56th in a bowl game.
“I think it’s definitely great for us to be down here at the Peach Bowl,” running back Chip Trayanum said. “I think Atlanta is a beautiful city. But at the end of the day, I just know the whole Buckeye fan base and the whole Buckeye world, there is only one trophy that matters at the end of the day.”
Among other traditional college football powers, Alabama has wins in five of the “New Year’s Six” games. It has yet to win the Fiesta Bowl. Georgia also has yet to win the Fiesta Bowl. Notre Dame has yet to win the Peach Bowl.
Credit: Jason Parkhurst/Abell Images