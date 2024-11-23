Offense rules day as No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs dispatch UMass

Georgia’s defense has some serious shoring to do before then. Utilizing a two-quarterback offense similar to Tech’s, UMass marched up and down the field on the Bulldogs on Saturday. The Minutemen rolled up 227 yards rushing through three quarters.

When Georgia surged ahead 45-21 late in the third quarter, it looked like it might have forced the Minutemen into submission. Instead, running back Jalen John broke off a 68-yard run, and UMass was back in business first-and-goal at the Bulldogs’ 7.

That’s when Mykel Williams made the defensive play of the game for Georgia. His strip-sack of quarterback A.J. Hairston was recovered by the Minutemen, but only after a loss of 23 yards. The UMass possession would end in a missed 37-yard field-goal attempt, and the Bulldogs were able to retain a modicum of respect on the scoreboard.

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, the visitors had no answers for their Carson Beck-led offense. Georgia scored on every offensive possession through the first three quarters — six touchdowns and a field goal, while the senior quarterback threw for four touchdowns and 297 yards on 20-of-31 passing.

Freshman running back Nate Frazier added 136 yards and three touchdowns for the Bulldogs. Georgia never punted, but turned the ball over on downs at the 11:18 mark of the fourth quarter.

The final margin was skewed in the fourth quarter. With 3:28 remaining in the game, Gabe Harris sacked UMass quarterback A.J. Hairston. That forced a fumble that freshman linebacker Chris Cole scooped up for a 31-yard touchdown that made the score 59-21.

The Minutemen ran the ball right down Georgia’s throat in the first half. That had 166 yards rushing by halftime and possessed the ball for two-thirds of the opening half (20:37 to 9:23) while converting 5-of-8 on third and fourth downs.

Then UMass scored on a 75-yard touchdown pass on their first offensive series of the second half to get within 31-21.