No. 7 Georgia women’s tennis team reaches NCAA finals

Bernstein is the first Georgia coach to reach the NCAA championship match in his first season. Sunday, he’ll try to become the first to win one in his first year.

The Bulldogs (25-4, 12-1 SEC) will face the winner of the other semifinal that was still being contested late into the night between No. 16 Tennessee and No. 13 Texas A&M. Sunday’s title match at Oklahoma State’s Greenwood Tennis Center is set 7:30 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN-plus.

Georgia knocked off No. 2 Stanford in the quarterfinals on Friday. The 2024 SEC champion Bulldogs beat the Aggies three times and the Vols twice during the regular season. This will be Georgia’s sixth appearance in the national championship. They’ve won two outdoor titles.

Georgia won the doubles point, then got straight-set wins in singles from Dasha Vidmanova at No. 1, Mell Reasco at No. 3 and Guillermina Grant at No. 5, which clinched the match. Grant and Mai Nirundorn and Anastasiia Lopata and Reasco teamed for wins at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles.