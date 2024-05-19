Georgia Bulldogs

No. 7 Georgia women’s tennis team reaches NCAA finals

Bulldogs will face winner of Tennessee-Texas A&M match on Sunday night
Drake Bernstein is the first Georgia coach to reach the NCAA championship match in his first season. (Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Drake Bernstein is the first Georgia coach to reach the NCAA championship match in his first season. (Tony Walsh/UGA Athletics)
By
1 minute ago

Georgia’s No. 7-ranked women’s tennis team continued its roll through the national team tournament on Saturday, defeating sixth-ranked Pepperdine 4-0 to advance to the championship finals on Sunday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

That the Bulldogs are making this run under first-year head coach Drake Bernstein makes the run even more impressive.

“This team’s got a lot of character, a lot of heart, a lot of fight,” said Bernstein, who succeeded longtime head coach Jeff Wallace after last season. “They’re playing for a lot of people back home.”

Bernstein is the first Georgia coach to reach the NCAA championship match in his first season. Sunday, he’ll try to become the first to win one in his first year.

The Bulldogs (25-4, 12-1 SEC) will face the winner of the other semifinal that was still being contested late into the night between No. 16 Tennessee and No. 13 Texas A&M. Sunday’s title match at Oklahoma State’s Greenwood Tennis Center is set 7:30 p.m. The match will be streamed on ESPN-plus.

ExploreRead more about Georgia athletics here

Georgia knocked off No. 2 Stanford in the quarterfinals on Friday. The 2024 SEC champion Bulldogs beat the Aggies three times and the Vols twice during the regular season. This will be Georgia’s sixth appearance in the national championship. They’ve won two outdoor titles.

Georgia won the doubles point, then got straight-set wins in singles from Dasha Vidmanova at No. 1, Mell Reasco at No. 3 and Guillermina Grant at No. 5, which clinched the match. Grant and Mai Nirundorn and Anastasiia Lopata and Reasco teamed for wins at Nos. 2 and 3 doubles.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Fallout continues for Emory president after protest crackdown

Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

Alice Stewart, CNN political commentator with Georgia roots, dies at 58

Credit: AP

Saturday’s Braves game against Padres rained out, moved to Monday
1h ago

Credit: AP

Georgian who organized a Jan. 6 rally wins race for RNC post

Credit: AP

Georgian who organized a Jan. 6 rally wins race for RNC post

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC File

Kennesaw State University student fatally shot on campus, suspect detained
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

College baseball’s top players collide in Georgia-Florida series
Two more game times, TV networks set for Georgia Bulldogs football games
No. 13 Georgia softball aims for deep run in NCAA tourney
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

UPS, Coke and Home Depot shareholders try to force DEI changes
KEN SUGIURA
‘Seismic’ changes are coming to college athletics, not entirely for the better
8 places to meet people that aren’t dating apps or bars