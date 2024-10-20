With a pair of games against top-4 opponents now under their belts, No. 5 Georgia has proved its prowess as one of the country’s best teams. They led No. 4 Alabama with 2:31 to play. Now the Bulldogs (6-1, 4-1 SEC) have a week off to get ready for its annual trip to Jacksonville to face Florida. On the other side awaits another difficult stretch that will include matchups against No. 18 Ole Miss on the road and No. 11 Tennessee at home.

This win rids the Bulldogs of some anxiety to be perfect for the final six-game stretch. But the way the game went down underscores that improvement must continue.

Leading 23-0 at halftime, Georgia nearly blew the whole thing in one of the craziest second halves one will ever see. The most bizarre of several unusual plays was the decision by the SEC refereeing crew to overturn a pass-interference call against the Longhorns.

When the call initially was made at the 2:48 mark of the third quarter, it nullified an interception and long return by Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron. But after replays were shown in the stadium, fans littered the field with cups, bottles and trash. During the nearly five-minute delay that resulted while cheerleaders and game-operations personnel rushed in to clean the field, the referees huddled and, ultimately, overturned the call.

Not only that, the officials put another 12 seconds on the clock. Understandably, Georgia coach Kirby Smart was incredulous and protested passionately.

Nevertheless, the Longhorns were rewarded first-and-goal at Georgia’s 9. They needed only one play to score on a slant to wide receiver Jadon Blue. That made the score 23-15.

It started with a strange kickoff by Peyton Woodring where he either was squibbing, mishit the ball or attempted an onside kick. In any case, Texas recovered the ball from the front line of its kickoff return team and took over at the Texas 45. It took them eight plays and two Georgia personal-foul penalties, but the Longhorns scored on Isaiah Bond’s 1-yard reception. Another pass to Bond gave Texas a two-point conversion, and it cut Georgia’s lead to 23-8 in just four minutes.

While the story of the game was Georgia’s defense, which held the Longhorns and quarterback Quinn Ewers in check most of the night, the Bulldogs offense deserves a lot of credit, too. With the outcome in doubt, quarterback Carson Beck led Georgia on an 11-play, 89-yard touchdown that gave them a chance for a second breath with a 15-point lead and 12:04 to play.

The drive included a a 12-yard completion to Arian Smith on third-and-10 at Georgia’s 10. Back-to-back completions to Dillon Bell – the second aided with a facemask penalty – gave the Bulldogs first-and-goal at the 7. On fourth-and-goal, running back Trevor Etienne scored from a half-yard out. The PAT made the score 30-15.

It was Etienne’s third touchdown of the night. He led the Bulldogs with 87 yards on 19 carries.

It also was Georgia’s 10th fourth-down conversion in a row and the Bulldogs improved to 11-of-12 on that down this season.

In many ways, it was a rough night for Beck. He finished with 175 yards passing, but he had 18 incompletions, three interceptions and no touchdowns. Arian Smith led the Bulldogs with six catches for 32 yards, but the Bulldogs were plagued all night by drops.

Ewers also had a tough evening. The junior Heisman Trophy candidate finished with 211 yards on 25-of-43 passing, but 194 of that came after halftime as the Longhorns desperately tried to come back. Ewers struggled so much in the first half that he was replaced by redshirt freshman Arch Manning. Manning finished 3-of-6 passing for 19 yards. Georgia’s defense sacked the Texas quarterbacks seven times for 59 yards in losses.

Meanwhile, Georgia had two players disqualified for targeting in safety Dan Jackson and nickel back Joenel Aguero. As a result, each defensive back will have to sit out the first half of the Florida game in two weeks.