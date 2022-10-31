No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Tennessee: ‘The hype is justified’

The only 1 vs. 2 matchup in Georgia history is Jan. 1 , 1983, when No. 2 Penn State defeated the top-ranked Bulldogs 27-23 in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

Though they’ve met many times as Top 10 opponents, the Bulldogs and Tennessee never have played as Top 5 opponents. Georgia is 1 and Tennessee 2 in the Associated Press poll that was released Sunday, and 1 and 3, respectively, per the USA Today coaches’ poll. But the first College Football Playoff rankings come out Tuesday night, and that will be the ranking the Atlanta Journal-Constitution recognizes going forward.

It’s possible that either the Vols or Ohio State could leapfrog the Bulldogs in the CFP’s rankings on Tuesday based on the committee’s quantifications of their respective strength of schedules. But even more importantly, Saturday’s Georgia-Tennessee contest will likely determine the SEC East participant in the conference championship game.

“If Tennessee wins, their schedule’s cake; if (the Bulldogs) win, we’ve still got two hard conference games,” Dantzler noted.

The last time these teams met in a Top 10 matchup was Oct. 12, 2002, when No. 6 Georgia defeated the No. 10 Vols 18-13 at Sanford Stadium. No. 5 Tennessee beat No. 7 Georgia 22-3 in Athens in October of 1998.

While there have been few of Saturday’s magnitude, the Bulldogs have had pretty big games of Sanford Stadium the last several years. Georgia was No. 1 and Kentucky 11th when the Bulldogs won 30-13 on Oct. 16 of last year. Two weeks before that, No. 2 UGA beat No. 8 Arkansas 37-0.

On Oct. 3, 2020, No. 4 Georgia defeated No. 7 Auburn, but that was during the limited-attendance, pandemic season. Then ranked No. 3, the Bulldogs also beat No. 14 Tennessee 44-21 a week later.

But as far as a super-charged environment in Sanford Stadium, one probably needs to go back to Georgia’s 2019 game against Notre Dame to find one to match Saturday’s anticipated intensity. The Fighting Irish were ranked seventh and the Bulldogs were No. 3 in a late-September game in which Georgia needed to hold on for a 23-17 victory.

“To me, this one’s much bigger because of the conference implications,” Dantzler said. “I get that Notre Dame had never been here. We’ve played Tennessee every year since 1992. But it’s definitely in the conversation for biggest game ever between the hedges.”

Of course, determining such a thing is a subjective endeavor. Longtime fans point to the 1983 Georgia-Auburn game, which determined the SEC championship on the field. The same two teams were undefeated – and so was Alabama -- when they met between the hedges in 1971 as No. 6 Auburn and No. 7 Georgia. The Tigers also won that one, 35-20.

Some UGA fans were said to have sold their tickets for $100 that day, which would equate to $733 today. Lower-level tickets for Saturday’s game are listed between $565 and $4,174 on SeatGeek.com.

Whatever the price of admission, Georgia and Tennessee should make for an entertaining matchup. That’s why CBS selected it for its 3:30 p.m. SEC national game of the week.

The Vols are known for their explosive offensive attack, which has produced 49.4 points per game. Georgia counters with the SEC’s best overall defense and averages 537 yards and 41.8 point a game itself.

Saturday’s prospects are good for the Bulldogs, who opened as 12-point favorites but quickly saw lines fall to 7.5 and 8 points, per VegasInsider.com. They have been practically unbeatable at Sanford Stadium under coach Kirby Smart.

Georgia is 32-1 on Dooley Field since 2017, winning those games by the average margin of 29.1 points. The one loss was a major upset in overtime against South Carolina in 2019. In that same span, the Bulldogs are 7-0 vs. ranked opponents, winning those games by an average margin of 21.2 points, and 3-0 in Top 10 matchups, also by three touchdowns per contest.

Many Georgia fans have complained of not having a night game at Sanford Stadium all season. It has rid them of the opportunity to participate in the “Light Up Sanford” tradition that earmarks the beginning of the fourth quarter.

However, that actually may work out for the first time all season this weekend. Sunset is projected to take place at 6:37 p.m. on Saturday. The game should just be entering the fourth quarter about then.

The anticipation over what the situation might be at the moment has never been greater.