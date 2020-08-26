Multi-year deals for Georgia assistant coaches Scott Cochran, Matt Luke

ATHENS — New Georgia coaches Scott Cochran and Matt Luke each agreed to multiyear deals with the Bulldogs, according to their newly signed contracts.
Those contracts were turned over Wednesday in response to an open-records request filed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May. Luke, who was hired as associate head coach and offensive line coach last December, signed a three-year agreement that will expire in June of 2023. Cochran, who joined the Bulldogs as special-teams coordinator in February, inked a two-year deal. It is unclear when the contracts were actually signed because there is no dates or signatuures on the copies provided.
Luke’s salary of $900,000 a year was announced by Georgia in December when the former Ole Miss head coach was tabbed to succeed Sam Pittman. Luke had recently been fired as the Rebels’ head coach.
Pittman left to accept the head coaching job at Arkansas. He also made $900,000 as Georgia’s line coach and associate head coach. Georgia opens the season against Pittman’s Razorbacks on Sept. 26 in Fayetteville, Ark.
Cochran’s contract calls for him to make $550,000 this year and $575,000 through June of 2022.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart shocked the SEC when he hired away his close friend Cochran from Alabama. Cochran was well known as the Crimson Tide’s dynamic strength-and-conditioning coordinator for the last 12 years, but he has not held an on-field coaching position in 20 years in college athletics.