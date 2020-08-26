Multi-year deals for Georgia assistant coaches Scott Cochran, Matt Luke

Those contracts were turned over Wednesday in response to an open-records request filed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in May. Luke, who was hired as associate head coach and offensive line coach last December, signed a three-year agreement that will expire in June of 2023. Cochran, who joined the Bulldogs as special-teams coordinator in February, inked a two-year deal. It is unclear when the contracts were actually signed because there is no dates or signatuures on the copies provided.

Luke’s salary of $900,000 a year was announced by Georgia in December when the former Ole Miss head coach was tabbed to succeed Sam Pittman. Luke had recently been fired as the Rebels’ head coach.