Mekhi Mews, two linebackers among Bulldogs entering transfer portal

Georgia Bulldogs
By
5 hours ago

Four days into the opening of the NCAA’s transfer portal, Georgia has had 11 players enter their names to leave the program.

The latest were linebackers Xavian Sorey and E.J. Lightsey, plus wide receiver Mekhi Mews.

Cornerback Nyland Green and place-kicker Jared Zirkel entered the portal earlier in the week. Zirkel said he plans to stick with the Bulldogs through their Dec. 30 appearance in the Orange Bowl against No. 5 Florida State.

The Bulldogs’ most notable loss via the portal was quarterback Brock Vandagriff. A former 5-star prospect out of Bogart, the sophomore was unable to beat out Carson Beck for the starting job this fall. He has accepted a scholarship offer from Kentucky. As it turns out, Georgia will play the Wildcats in their SEC opener next season, Sept. 14 in Lexington.

Also entering the portal for the Bulldogs were offensive lineman Austin Blaske, defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson, outside linebacker CJ Madden, receiver Jackson Meeks and outside linebacker Darris Smith.

So far, at least, the Bulldogs have not made any additions via the portal.

