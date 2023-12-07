Mekhi Mews, two linebackers among Bulldogs entering transfer portal

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

The Bulldogs’ most notable loss via the portal was quarterback Brock Vandagriff. A former 5-star prospect out of Bogart, the sophomore was unable to beat out Carson Beck for the starting job this fall. He has accepted a scholarship offer from Kentucky. As it turns out, Georgia will play the Wildcats in their SEC opener next season, Sept. 14 in Lexington.

Also entering the portal for the Bulldogs were offensive lineman Austin Blaske, defensive lineman Jonathan Jefferson, outside linebacker CJ Madden, receiver Jackson Meeks and outside linebacker Darris Smith.

So far, at least, the Bulldogs have not made any additions via the portal.