Matthew Boling misses qualifying for Olympics’ 200 meters

Georgia track and field Matthew Boling takes part in the 2021 Razorback Invitational Jan. 16, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (UGA Athletics)
Georgia track and field Matthew Boling takes part in the 2021 Razorback Invitational Jan. 16, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (UGA Athletics)

Credit: UGA Athletics

Georgia Bulldogs
By DawgNation
1 hour ago

Georgia track star Matthew Boling’s Olympic dreams are on hold after he narrowly missed qualifying for the finals of the 200 meters on Saturday night at the U.S. Track & Field Trials in Eugene, Ore.

Boling ran his 200-meter semifinal race in 20.27 seconds to finish sixth in his heat and ninth overall, just .04 short of qualifying for the finals.

The U.S. track and field trials came to a halt Sunday afternoon with temperatures reaching 108 degrees. One athlete, heptathlete Taliyah Brooks, was carted off the field in a wheelchair but was planning on returning in the evening to finish the competition.

With the humidity, Eugene felt like 113 in mid-afternoon. Third-place high jump finisher Shelby McEwen called the heat “mind blowing.”

Boling failed to qualify in the 100 meters last weekend.

Georgia track & field will, however, still be very well represented at the Tokyo Games (July 23-Aug. 8) as yet another former Bulldog locked into an Olympic spot.

Former UGA pole vaulter Morgann Leleux recorded a personal-best 15 feet, 5-inches vault to finish second and earn a spot on Team USA. Leleux, from New Iberia, La., is a former three-time SEC champion.

There are four current or former Georgia track athletes who have already punched their tickets for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics:

  • Kenturah Orji, triple jump
  • Garrett Scantling, decathlon
  • Jasmine Moore, triple jump
  • Elija Godwin, relays

