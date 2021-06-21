UGA sprinter Matthew Boling fails in 100-meter Olympics bid

Scantling recorded personal bests in four of the 10 decathlon events to win the U.S. title after finishing fourth in the 2016 Trials, missing a trip to the Rio Olympics by one spot.

Scantling was one of three current or former Georgia track stars to secure a place on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday.