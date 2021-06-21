UGA sprinter Matthew Boling fails in 100-meter Olympics bid

Former Georgia All-American Garrett Scantling had the breakthrough every decathlete dreams of, earning his first trip to the Olympics on Sunday.
Scantling recorded personal bests in four of the 10 decathlon events to win the U.S. title after finishing fourth in the 2016 Trials, missing a trip to the Rio Olympics by one spot.
Scantling was one of three current or former Georgia track stars to secure a place on Team USA for the Tokyo Olympics at the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., on Sunday.
Georgia sprinter Matthew Boling was not among those athletes, however, finishing 14th in the 100-meter semifinal (10.22).
Boling, a sophomore from Houston, will be back in action in the 200 meters on Friday. Boling was recently identified as one of five current UGA athletes expected to be approached for a NIL deal by Onward Reserve on July 1, which would make him among the first collegiate athletes paid for the usage of his name image and likeness.
Former Bulldogs track star Keturah Orji, meanwhile, set a meet record in the triple jump (47 feet, 7.5 inches) on Sunday to win the U.S. Title.