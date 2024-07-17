Malaki Starks on the 2024 Georgia football season: ‘Get ready, it’s gonna be a movie’

Starks sat down with DawgNation’s Kaylee Mansell and Cody Chaffins on Tuesday to discuss a number of topics, ranging from his thoughts on the coming season to what it was like meeting his childhood icon, Todd Gurley.

Below is a transcription of the Q&A that took place.

Malaki Starks previews 2024 Georgia football season

On the one question he’s tired of being asked at SEC Media Days ...

“I’ve gotten a lot of questions about the addition of Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC. I’ve gotten that in every interview today.”

On what he learned this spring while he was out with a shoulder injury ...

“It just gave me a different perspective with things. I’ve got to look at things with a different angle now. I think it’s just getting people to follow that. Doing the right things off the field and what not. That’s the biggest thing for me. Just getting people to follow along.”

On what it was like getting to meet Todd Gurley ...

“It was amazing. Todd Gurley is the reason I started watching Georgia football in the first place. Just to be able to get to meet him and talk to him, it was a dream come true for sure.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

On what needs to change between now and the start of the season ...

“Just us locking in another level. I think things are going to pick up very fast and just flip a switch. We have to lock in and (be) ready to go.”

On what new safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson brings to the table ...

“He just brings a type of energy to the room. People were worried about Muschamp stepping down and him stepping in. They coached together for a while, they’ve been together for a while. He’s literally just like Muschamp. They say the same thing, they move the same way. It’s crazy to watch him come and be the same person. He brings a type of energy to the room that people want to follow and be around and I think people are really excited in the building about it.”

On what message Starks has for DawgNation regarding the 2024 season ...

“Y’all get ready, it’s gonna be a movie.”