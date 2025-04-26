Georgia Bulldogs
Lions select ex-Georgia Bulldog Dan Jackson in NFL draft

Georgia safety Dan Jackson, right, greets Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel after Jackson participated in the school’s NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

By AJC Sports
47 minutes ago

Selection: Seventh round (No. 230 overall), Detroit Lions

Position: Safety

Height, weight: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

Class: Senior

Hometown: Gainesville

Notable: Was a walk-on for all six seasons at Georgia. ... Appeared in 47 career games, making 19 starts. ... Third-team All-SEC selection in 2024. ... Member of the SEC Community Service team. ... Finished with 64 tackles an interception, a forced fumble and blocked a kick in 2024.

