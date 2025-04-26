Georgia football leads SEC in 2025 NFL Draft picks with 13 players drafted

While it was a successful draft for Georgia, the Bulldogs also maintained their draft record for most players taken in a single draft. Ohio State topped out at 14 selections, one behind Georgia’s 2022 haul.

Texas almost matched Georgia’s haul, as the Longhorns had 12 draft picks in this year’s draft. Perhaps it is no coincidence that those two teams played in the SEC championship game last season.

The Bulldogs had three players go in the first round, all of which came on the defensive side of the ball. It’s the third time in the last four years that Georgia has had multiple defensive players taken in the first round.

Mykel Williams was the first Bulldog off the board, landing with the San Francisco 49ers with the No. 11 pick. Jalon Walker was next up, landing with the Atlanta Falcons at pick No. 15. Malaki Starks closed things out on the first night, landing with the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 27 selection in the draft.

Georgia had three more players taken on the second night of the draft, with all of them coming on the offensive line.

Tate Ratledge was taken by the Detroit Lions with the No. 57 overall pick. In the third round, Dylan Fairchild landed with the Cincinnati Bengals after being taken with the No. 81 overall pick. Jared Wilson came off the board to the New England Patriots with the No. 95 pick.

It marks the sixth consecutive NFL draft that Georgia has had multiple offensive linemen taken.

The busiest day for the Bulldogs came on Saturday when seven Bulldogs heard their names called.

It started with Arian Smith, who the New York Jets took with the No. 110 overall pick. Shortly thereafter, Trevor Etienne landed with the Carolina Panthers with the No. 114 overall selection.

After the fourth round saw two offensive players taken, the fifth round had two defensive Bulldogs come off the board.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins landed with the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 139 pick in the draft.

At pick No. 161, the Philadelphia Eagles drafted yet another Georgia Bulldog in linebacker Smael Mondon. The selection of Mondon makes it six Georgia players in the last four drafts to land with Philadelphia. As it stands, the Eagles will have eight former Bulldogs on the 2025 roster.

Another defensive lineman came off the board in the sixth round, with Warren Brinson landing with the Green Bay Packers. He was the No. 198 overall selection and the third Georgia defensive lineman to be picked in the draft.

The Detroit Lions made multiple Georgia additions, landing Georgia safety Dan Jackson with the No. 230 overall pick. Jackson was not invited to the NFL combine but still did enough to earn his selection in this year’s draft.

There it is !! @danjackson_10 We’ve come a long way since your first year on campus. Your story will be told and I am glad we are a part of it. You know where home is, come back and see us. The @Lions got a DGD! GO DAWGS !! pic.twitter.com/NZMvLd9L3C — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 26, 2025

Dominic Lovett also landed with the Detroit Lions, coming off the board with the No. 244 overall pick.

Not every Bulldog heard their name called in this year’s draft. But several will still land with NFL teams as undrafted free agents, including Nazir Stackhouse Chaz Chambliss, Xavier Truss and Benjamin Yurosek.

With this year’s haul, Georgia has produced 13 first-round draft picks since the 2022 NFL Draft, the most of any program in the country.

In the last five NFL drafts, Georgia has had 55 players selected. That is also the most of any college program.