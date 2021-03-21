Georgia’s Jenna Staiti arrives late to San Antonio

Staiti left for the NCAA Women’s Tournament bubble on Sunday. The rest of the team left Wednesday afternoon. A team spokesperson said only that Staiti is available to play against Drexel in an opening-round game on Monday. No further information was given.

No. 3 seed Georgia (20-6), along with the other 63 teams, had to face a number of hurdles related to COVID-19 ahead of its game against No. 14 seed Drexel (14-8) at noon on ESPN2. The Lady Bulldogs had to receive seven consecutive negative tests before leaving for the tournament. Once arriving in the bubble, all Tier 1 personnel (players, coaches and staffers) had to quarantine in their own hotel rooms while awaiting two negative tests.