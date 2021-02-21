Lady Bulldogs sweep Tennessee for first time in 36 years

Tennessee shot 12.9% in the first half (4 of31) and trailed 27-19. Both teams scored 20 points in the third quarter.

Davis’ 3-pointer, the first for Tennessee, cut the deficit to 47-46 but Connally answered with a 3 and the game stayed close. The only lead for Tennessee was on the opening basket.

Tennessee finished at 28.8%, going 2 of 13 from 3-point range. Georgia only shot 33.3% and the top free-throw shooting team in the league was just 7 of 18 with seven different players missing at least one.

Tennessee plays at Missouri on Thursday when No. 17 Kentucky visits Georgia.