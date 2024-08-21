Ladd McConkey, Chargers proving perfect fit. ‘We love him around here’

“Those were some of the best years of my life,” McConkey, speaking with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution following a practice, said about his time in Athens. “So many opportunities to set me up for what I’m doing now. I met so many great people, friends, coaches, teammates. It definitely got me to where I want to be.

“I’m super thankful for Georgia giving me the opportunity, and that Tennessee didn’t. It worked out just how it’s supposed to.”

The high-profile duo of coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback Justin Herbert are counting on McConkey in Southern California. There won’t be any easing into the lineup this time. There won’t be modest expectations. The Chargers need McConkey to deliver an instant return on investment.

Saddled with salary-cap troubles, the Chargers jettisoned veteran receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Their 2023 first-rounder Quentin Johnston has underwhelmed thus far. In choosing to prioritize their defense – the Chargers kept edge rushers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa amid rumors of moving both – and offensive line, the team enters Harbaugh’s first season with an unestablished and unseasoned group of pass catchers.

That’s where McConkey is needed. The Chargers traded up in the second round of the draft this year and took McConkey, who was considered a potential late first-rounder, at No. 34 overall. That was in the range the player expected entering draft weekend. While McConkey didn’t announce his draft intentions until after the Orange Bowl, he said he was never close to returning to Georgia because he knew what was in front of him.

McConkey became the highest-drafted Georgia receiver since A.J. Green went No. 4 in 2011. He was the seventh receiver drafted under coach Kirby Smart.

Since joining Los Angeles, McConkey has swiftly impressed his new employer. He’s back on the field after being briefly sidelined by an undisclosed injury, and the Chargers are echoing the same sentiments shared in Athens over the years.

“Quite a few things (have stood out),” Harbaugh said. “He’s been good. Super smart. He has elite route-running ability. We love him around here.”

Offensive coordinator Greg Roman: “(He has) a really good change of direction, understanding how to do things. The fact he’s so inquisitive about things is huge in terms of getting on the same page with quarterbacks and whatnot. He asks the right questions. He has a lot of good movement skills, route running. He’s working at it really hard. He’s excited.”

Tackle Joe Alt, the 2024 No. 5 overall pick: “I’m very close with Ladd, us being rookies coming in together. He’s a heck of a player. I love watching him when he’s been out there getting his work in. I think he’s an extreme competitor who works extremely hard at his craft.”

McConkey is vital to the Chargers’ success, with the team banking on his pro readiness in what’s otherwise among the NFL’s least inspiring receiver groups. McConkey has always carried himself wise beyond his years. He’ll need to produce like a veteran, too. That’s certainly possible (one Chargers staffer told the AJC they expect fans to be delighted by McConkey’s early contribution).

It’s easy to see how McConkey could seamlessly fit any offense. His pristine route running makes him a quarterback’s safety blanket. He’s versatile, able and willing to serve whatever role the Chargers need (they’ve been using him in the slot, where he’ll primarily be featured). He’s always drawn praise as a teammate.

His surefire hands differ him from Johnston, who has desirable size (6-foot-4) but just hasn’t caught the ball consistently yet. McConkey’s separation ability and sub-4.40 speed will make him invaluable to Herbert, whose arm strength and on-field aptitude should unlock McConkey’s best.

“He’s a great dude,” McConkey said of Herbert. “He’s like the rest of us, we all get in the locker room and everybody hangs out and goofs around, but when it’s time to go, he’s ready to go. We’re trying to build that chemistry as much as we can on and off the field. Heck, yeah (I feel fortunate to play with him). I feel like QB is a prized possession in this league, so to have a good one like him, you can’t really ask for anything much better than that.”

Herbert was unavailable to speak to the AJC for this article as he was dealing with an injury. But earlier in camp, he complimented McConkey: “He’s just picked up the offense so easily,” Herbert said, via ESPN. “It’s like he’s been a four-or-five-year vet. He understands the game.”

Herbert and McConkey seem a beautiful match. But one of McConkey’s old quarterbacks feels the receiver would excel in any situation.

“Wherever Ladd goes, he’s going to be really good,” Bennett told the AJC. “He’s talented, he works hard, he’s Ladd. And I’m a big, big fan of his. You have a great coach (Harbaugh). You have a great quarterback (Herbert). I’m excited to see what he does.”

McConkey’s unique name and warm personality made him easily embraced by Georgia faithful, but his play made him a fan favorite. Outside Bennett, McConkey might be Georgia’s best offensive development success story over the past decade.

When McConkey arrived at Georgia, he could showcase his talents only on the scout team. Naturally, a 6-foot, 185-pounder won’t immediately stand out, but cornerbacks like Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes were impressed with a freshman McConkey behind the scenes. (“Competing against those guys made me the player I am today,” McConkey said.) He was turning himself into a force while hidden from the public eye.

McConkey left Georgia having caught 119 passes for 1,687 yards and 14 touchdowns. He won two national championships in those three seasons. His numbers would’ve been better if he hadn’t constantly battled injuries, but he routinely made an impact.

“Super cool (to see how far he’s come),” Raiders safety and former Bulldog Chris Smith II told the AJC. “Common theme (with Bulldogs), another super humble guy who works really, really hard. When you see that type of hard work pay off, it’s always special to see something like that, especially the high-character guy that Ladd is. I know he’s putting in a lot of work throughout this offseason, and I know he’s a special player.”

McConkey and tight end Brock Bowers were Georgia’s most decorated playmakers over the past two years. And McConkey’s only 100-yard showing over that time came when Bowers was sidelined. He caught six passes for 135 yards and a touchdown against Florida in October. McConkey had just 30 receptions in 2023, limited by back and ankle injuries.

Ultimately, McConkey found the perfect place to nurture him. And Georgia picked the right player because they picked the right person, someone who had the proper mindset to maximize himself. The Bulldogs’ belief paid dividends. The Chargers are hoping to be rewarded similarly.

“When I got to Georgia, I wanted to come in and make an impact,” McConkey said. “It’s not like I wanted to go to the scout team. So given this opportunity, it’s the same thing. Let’s make the most of it. Let’s go make plays and build that trust for the coaches and front office, show them what I can do.”