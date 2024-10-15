In 2025, Georgia football to play Tech at non-campus venue for first time since 1912

The 2025 game is the only one in the Tech-Georgia series currently planned for Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Tech’s 2026 MBS opponent has not been announced. Georgia hosts the rivalry game in Athens in 2026.

The venue is one with which the Bulldogs are quite familiar. It will be at least the 12th game for Georgia at “The Benz” since the building was erected by Arthur Blank and the Falcons in 2017. It will be more than that if the Bulldogs end up playing in the SEC Championship game or College Football Playoff. Mercedes-Benz Stadium is hosting two CFP games this season, including the CFP Championship game Jan. 20.

Part of the reason Tech was willing to give up a true home game against its archrival is ongoing construction at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The Jackets have demolished the Edge Center that occupied the northwest corner of 111-year-old facility to begin construction on a new student center. Tech also has plans to build new suites in the stadium 2026 and ‘27.

Ticket distribution for the game is where it gets interesting. MBS seats 71,000 for Falcons’ games and can accommodate up to 75,000, as it does for SEC Championship games and CFP games. Meanwhile, Tech just reduced the seating capacity of Bobby Dodd Stadium from 55,000 to 51,913 for this season and has far fewer season-ticket holders than that.

Tech’s season-ticket holders will get priority on seats for the Georgia game, but that will not supersede people who already own personal seat licenses (PSL) in the facility. That includes a large number of Georgia fans, who in addition to having them for Falcons games also own them to gain access to tickets for special events such as the Aflac Kickoff game, SEC Championship games, the Peach Bowl and the College Football Playoff. Georgia fans also have been known to secure Tech season tickets to establish priority for tickets when the teams play in Atlanta. As always, many tickets are expected to be available on the secondary market.

Georgia leads the series against Tech with a 71-39-5 record. In Atlanta, the Bulldogs hold a 39-25-4 advantage.