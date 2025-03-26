Here are two areas where Georgia’s Kirby Smart wants to see improvement

Georgia had its worst rushing output under Smart last season, averaging just 124.43 yards per game. That ranked 102nd in the country, and that was with NFL-bound Trevor Etienne in the backfield.

Explore Read more about the Bulldogs

The Bulldogs are without Branson Robinson and Roderick Robinson this spring, as they deal with injuries. That has been a consistent theme throughout their time in Athens.

Freshman Bo Walker has made a strong first impression in helping the running back room. But Smart also shared that Georgia turned to another option to help the rushing output in wide receiver Dillon Bell.

“We mix Dillon in practice to practice,” Smart said. “He works in the slot. He’s tried to develop as a wide receiver and a back. He’s been great and in a good attitude and being committed to “Coach, if it means me playing 10, 15 snaps at back, I wanna do it. If I can develop as a slot, I wanna do it.‘”

In 2023, Bell stepped in at running back because of injuries. He had 25 carries for 157 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He added 107 rushing yards last season but only had nine carries on the season.

It isn’t all on the running backs, though. Georgia’s offensive line knows it has to do a better job as well.

Especially as the group replaces four starters on the offensive line.

“People have to step up,” offensive lineman Drew Bobo said. “But it’s just an everyday grind to learn how to run the ball better. It’s not going to happen overnight. We’ve got to put in the work just to get better over time. As spring ball comes, summer, watching film, and then fall camp, we’ve just got to put in the work to get better at running the ball.”

Bobo is expected to replace Jared Wilson at center. The Georgia offensive line was dealt a blow Tuesday when Kirby Smart announced that redshirt freshman Daniel Calhoun would miss the rest of spring practice because of a foot injury. Calhoun had been the favorite to earn the starting spot at right guard.

Georgia already was without offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, as he recovers from offseason labrum surgery.

Injury hasn’t just impacted the offensive side of the ball, as Georgia’s defensive front isn’t playing with all of its playmakers.

Christen Miller and Gabe Harris are both recovering from labrum surgery. Miller is Georgia’s most veteran defensive lineman, while Harris would likely be Georgia’s starting outside linebacker.

Harris’ injury has put more on the plate of Quintavius Johnson. He, though, is only a sophomore and someone who only contributed on special teams last season.

“I’m proud of Q, I want to be clear on that,” Smart said. “But he has to get better to be at the level of, let’s call it like it is, he’s gotta be where Chaz was, or Azeez was, or Nolan was. He’s not there. He has the ability to be there, but he is not there yet.”

Georgia expects to have everyone ready to go by the start of fall camp. That will make the reps Georgia gets between now and then all the more important.

The Bulldogs will have a new starting quarterback in 2025 and have used transfers to supplement the wide receiver and defensive back positions.

But this spring, Smart wants to further develop along the lines of scrimmage. He wants to tackle better and see Georgia return to running the ball with consistent success.

The progress won’t come quickly, especially with it being inhibited by injury.

Still, Smart knows the work must be done. The vegetables have to be eaten. And improvements have to come if Georgia is to be a more complete team in 2025.

“I don’t know if we’ve improved on it, but we’ve harped on it,” Smart said.