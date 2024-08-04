Hard Knocks: Giants had Brock Bowers, Kamari Lassiter in draft sights

After the Chicago Bears opened the draft by taking USC quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1, the Washington Commanders to LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels. The Patriots took North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye, the Arizona Cardinals took Harrison and the Los Angeles Chargers took Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.

That left Nabers for the Giants.

Odunze went at No. 9 to the Bears and Bowers went at No. 13 to the Las Vegas Raiders.

In one scene hours before the start of the draft, Giants head coach Brian Daboll relates a conversation he had that morning with former Alabama head coach Nick Saban. Daboll asked Saban what skill players presented the most problems. Saban named two players – Bowers and Nabers.

“Both those guys are (expletive) problems,” Daboll related the conversation.

After failing to get a quarterback, the Giants planned to focus on Daniel Jones at the position and get him playmakers. With Nabers in the fold, the team’s second-biggest need was defensive back.

On Day 2 of the draft, the Giants’ second-round pick was No. 47, the 15th pick of the round. They had two cornerbacks on their wish list – Alabama’s Kool-Aid McKinstry and Lassiter.

Unfortunately for the Giants, McKinstry went at No. 41 to the New Orleans Saints. Lassiter went with the very next pick at No. 42 to the Houston Texans. The Giants turned to safety and selected Minnesota’s Tyler Nubin with No. 47. Georgia safety Javon Bullard went 11 picks later at No. 58 to the Green Bay Packers.