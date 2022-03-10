Georgia’s worst season ever comes to an end

Caption Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives past Georgia guard Braelen Bridges (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: AP Credit: AP Caption Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives past Georgia guard Braelen Bridges (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: AP Credit: AP

When Vandy walkon Drew Weikert made a 3-pointer with 4:56 remaining in the game, the misery for the smattering of Georgia fans remaining had reached an excruciating level. Most other than players’ parents and coaches’ families left then.

The short-handed Bulldogs were led as usual by first-year transfers Braelen Bridges and Kario Oquendo. Bridges, the SEC leader in field-goal percentage, scored 15 points. Oquendo finished with 11 points despite sitting on the bench for much of the second half.

For the first time all year, the Bulldogs played without the energy and determination they’ve displayed all season. It didn’t start out that way. Georgia stopped Vanderbilt on eight consecutive possessions early in the game and were trailing 9-8 eight minutes into the contest.

Vanderbilt 86, Georgia 51

But then the Bulldogs embarked on their worst scoring drought of the season. They managed just two points over a stretch of more than 10 minutes and fell behind 30-10 in the process. They trailed by 21 points, 35-14, at halftime after recording a season-low for scoring in a period. The previous low was 22 points in the opening game of the season and Georgia won that game over Florida International.

Caption A group of Georgia basketball fans at Amalie Arena in Tampa cover their heads with paper sacks in shame of the way the Bulldogs played in the first half against Vanderbilt during the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. Georgia trailed 35-14 at halftime, scoring their fewest points in a half this season. (Photo by Chip Towers/ctowers@ajc.com) Credit: Chip Towers Credit: Chip Towers Caption A group of Georgia basketball fans at Amalie Arena in Tampa cover their heads with paper sacks in shame of the way the Bulldogs played in the first half against Vanderbilt during the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. Georgia trailed 35-14 at halftime, scoring their fewest points in a half this season. (Photo by Chip Towers/ctowers@ajc.com) Credit: Chip Towers Credit: Chip Towers

The Bulldogs’ first-half numbers were scary bad: 4-of-22 shooting, 0-of-7 from 3-point range, seven turnovers, out-rebounded 26-17. A group of Georgia fans behind the bench put paper grocery bags from Food Lion over their heads at halftime. They left in the second half as the Bulldogs fell more than 30 points behind.

Through it all, the frenetic Crean never slowed his trademark sideline march. He was coaching hard and yelling “move” and “cut” and shouting encouragement throughout. A few times he gave his charges a puzzled look at the shots they were attempting. Many were wild.