Georgia’s worst season ever comes to an end

TAMPA -- An era came to an end here at Amalie Arena Wednesday night. The Georgia Bulldogs can only hope the next one is better.
Georgia’s 2021-22 season came to a close in the first round of the SEC Tournament with an 86-51 loss to Vanderbilt. The tenure of coach Tom Crean ended here, too.
There were no announcements from UGA afterward, but with the loss dropping the Bulldogs to an all-time SEC worst record of 6-26 -- they went 1-17 in conference play to finish last in the league -- the writing is on the wall and has been for a while.
Crean’s imminent dismissal will come over the next few days. A search firm has been vetting replacement candidates for UGA behind the scenes for weeks now.
Vandy, the No. 11 seed, improves to 16-15 overall and advances to the second round, where the Commodores will meet sixth-seeded Alabama Thursday night. Vanderbilt beat Georgia three times this season. Scottie Pippen Jr. led four players in double figures with 14 points. The Commodores made 16 3s.
When Vandy walkon Drew Weikert made a 3-pointer with 4:56 remaining in the game, the misery for the smattering of Georgia fans remaining had reached an excruciating level. Most other than players’ parents and coaches’ families left then.
The short-handed Bulldogs were led as usual by first-year transfers Braelen Bridges and Kario Oquendo. Bridges, the SEC leader in field-goal percentage, scored 15 points. Oquendo finished with 11 points despite sitting on the bench for much of the second half.
For the first time all year, the Bulldogs played without the energy and determination they’ve displayed all season. It didn’t start out that way. Georgia stopped Vanderbilt on eight consecutive possessions early in the game and were trailing 9-8 eight minutes into the contest.
Vanderbilt 86, Georgia 51
But then the Bulldogs embarked on their worst scoring drought of the season. They managed just two points over a stretch of more than 10 minutes and fell behind 30-10 in the process. They trailed by 21 points, 35-14, at halftime after recording a season-low for scoring in a period. The previous low was 22 points in the opening game of the season and Georgia won that game over Florida International.
The Bulldogs’ first-half numbers were scary bad: 4-of-22 shooting, 0-of-7 from 3-point range, seven turnovers, out-rebounded 26-17. A group of Georgia fans behind the bench put paper grocery bags from Food Lion over their heads at halftime. They left in the second half as the Bulldogs fell more than 30 points behind.
Through it all, the frenetic Crean never slowed his trademark sideline march. He was coaching hard and yelling “move” and “cut” and shouting encouragement throughout. A few times he gave his charges a puzzled look at the shots they were attempting. Many were wild.
