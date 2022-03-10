Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Georgia’s worst season ever comes to an end

Georgia Bulldogs
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
30 minutes ago

TAMPA -- An era came to an end here at Amalie Arena Wednesday night. The Georgia Bulldogs can only hope the next one is better.

Georgia’s 2021-22 season came to a close in the first round of the SEC Tournament with an 86-51 loss to Vanderbilt. The tenure of coach Tom Crean ended here, too.

ExploreMore from the AJC on the Bulldogs

There were no announcements from UGA afterward, but with the loss dropping the Bulldogs to an all-time SEC worst record of 6-26 -- they went 1-17 in conference play to finish last in the league -- the writing is on the wall and has been for a while.

Crean’s imminent dismissal will come over the next few days. A search firm has been vetting replacement candidates for UGA behind the scenes for weeks now.

Vandy, the No. 11 seed, improves to 16-15 overall and advances to the second round, where the Commodores will meet sixth-seeded Alabama Thursday night. Vanderbilt beat Georgia three times this season. Scottie Pippen Jr. led four players in double figures with 14 points. The Commodores made 16 3s.

caption arrowCaption
Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives past Georgia guard Braelen Bridges (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives past Georgia guard Braelen Bridges (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

caption arrowCaption
Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (2) drives past Georgia guard Braelen Bridges (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference men's tournament Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

When Vandy walkon Drew Weikert made a 3-pointer with 4:56 remaining in the game, the misery for the smattering of Georgia fans remaining had reached an excruciating level. Most other than players’ parents and coaches’ families left then.

The short-handed Bulldogs were led as usual by first-year transfers Braelen Bridges and Kario Oquendo. Bridges, the SEC leader in field-goal percentage, scored 15 points. Oquendo finished with 11 points despite sitting on the bench for much of the second half.

For the first time all year, the Bulldogs played without the energy and determination they’ve displayed all season. It didn’t start out that way. Georgia stopped Vanderbilt on eight consecutive possessions early in the game and were trailing 9-8 eight minutes into the contest.

Vanderbilt 86, Georgia 51

But then the Bulldogs embarked on their worst scoring drought of the season. They managed just two points over a stretch of more than 10 minutes and fell behind 30-10 in the process. They trailed by 21 points, 35-14, at halftime after recording a season-low for scoring in a period. The previous low was 22 points in the opening game of the season and Georgia won that game over Florida International.

caption arrowCaption
A group of Georgia basketball fans at Amalie Arena in Tampa cover their heads with paper sacks in shame of the way the Bulldogs played in the first half against Vanderbilt during the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. Georgia trailed 35-14 at halftime, scoring their fewest points in a half this season. (Photo by Chip Towers/ctowers@ajc.com)

Credit: Chip Towers

A group of Georgia basketball fans at Amalie Arena in Tampa cover their heads with paper sacks in shame of the way the Bulldogs played in the first half against Vanderbilt during the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. Georgia trailed 35-14 at halftime, scoring their fewest points in a half this season. (Photo by Chip Towers/ctowers@ajc.com)

Credit: Chip Towers

caption arrowCaption
A group of Georgia basketball fans at Amalie Arena in Tampa cover their heads with paper sacks in shame of the way the Bulldogs played in the first half against Vanderbilt during the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. Georgia trailed 35-14 at halftime, scoring their fewest points in a half this season. (Photo by Chip Towers/ctowers@ajc.com)

Credit: Chip Towers

Credit: Chip Towers

The Bulldogs’ first-half numbers were scary bad: 4-of-22 shooting, 0-of-7 from 3-point range, seven turnovers, out-rebounded 26-17. A group of Georgia fans behind the bench put paper grocery bags from Food Lion over their heads at halftime. They left in the second half as the Bulldogs fell more than 30 points behind.

Through it all, the frenetic Crean never slowed his trademark sideline march. He was coaching hard and yelling “move” and “cut” and shouting encouragement throughout. A few times he gave his charges a puzzled look at the shots they were attempting. Many were wild.

About the Author

Follow Chip Towers on facebookFollow Chip Towers on twitter

Chip Towers covers the Georgia Bulldogs for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Competitive coaching pool awaits Georgia search
4h ago
Georgia Bulldogs have work to do on special teams
9h ago
Georgia’s Tom Crean ‘focused on doing my job’ in SEC Tournament
13h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top