Competitive coaching pool awaits Georgia search

“I didn’t have to go to them,” Forbes said in a video teleconference with reporters. “They came to me, and I never lost one ounce of sleep about it. I knew (athletics director John Currie) and my agent would get it done. And they did.”

Likewise, USC coach Andy Enfield received a six-year contract extension Tuesday. Both coaches were on Georgia’s radar. They also were on the radar of Maryland, which has been in the market for a coach since December and also is using Parker. Enfield received a graduate degree from Maryland while assisting the Terrapins.

That doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of other candidates from whom the Bulldogs can choose. There’s little question that they will meet at some point with Xavier associate head coach Jonas Hayes.

People familiar with Georgia’s search said that Hayes, a former UGA basketball letterman and assistant coach, plans to actively pursue the position, should it come open as expected after the Bulldogs’ season ends. But Hayes does not have head coaching experience. A strong recruiter, he’ll have to convince the Bulldogs’ brass that he knows what he’s doing from the bench as well as present them with a detailed plan to succeed.

Hayes is coaching Xavier in a hard-fought Big East Conference tournament matchup against Butler on Wednesday in New York.

Georgia also is expected to make a pass at Cleveland State coach Dennis Gates. A longtime FSU assistant like Enfield, he also has recruiting ties to Atlanta. The Vikings (20-10, 15-6) were just bounced in the semifinals of the Horizon League Tournament on Monday and await their postseason appointment.

Murray State’s Matt McMahon and Providence coach Ed Cooley are among the coaches capturing the interest of potential suitors in this year’s cycle. But it is the coaches and their agents who ultimately hold the power. In some cases, coaches really are not interested in going anywhere. And that sometimes goes double for a place like Georgia, which is perceived as major rebuilding job housed in an aging building across the street from a burgeoning football behemoth.

Sorting through the contenders and the pretenders will be the Job One for Brooks, and it’s a tough one.