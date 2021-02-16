Georgia’s Robertson arrested after warrants issued last week

At 2:36 p.m. Thursday, Robertson was contacted by telephone by UGA Police and advised of the warrants.

UGA did not respond to request seeking comment from coach Kirby Smart.

Robertson was a 5-star prospect out of Savannah Christian. He signed with California over Georgia in 2016 and was named a freshman All-American after catching 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns. He was injured as a sophomore.

In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Robertson totaled 42 receptions for 443 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 10 rushes for 161 yards and one touchdown in his Georgia career. He caught only 12 passes for 110 yards last season.

After playing in his fifth collegiate season in 2020, Robertson intends to return to Georgia to take advantage of the additional season of eligibility given to fall-sports athletes by the NCAA.