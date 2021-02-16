Georgia’s Robertson arrested after warrants issued last week

ATHENS – Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson was arrested in Henry County on Tuesday to answer charges for allegedly breaking a UGA parking boot off his car.
Robertson, a fifth-year senior from Savannah, was issued two arrest warrants Thursday by UGA Police alleging theft by taking and interference with government property. The theft charge for the missing wheel-clamp “boot,” valued at $725, is a misdemeanor. The other charge is a felony.
Robertson was booked into the Henry County Jail. He was released on $1,050 in bonds.
According to police, Robertson is the owner of a gray 2017 Dodge Charger that was “booted” by parking-services personnel in the east end of UGA’s East Campus Parking Deck on Feb. 5. The parking-deck manager told police that sometime between then and 8 a.m. Feb. 8 both the car and the parking boot were missing from that space.
At 1:09 p.m. Thursday, Magistrate Court Judge ShaLanda Williams of Henry County signed the felony arrest warrant for Robertson. Nine minutes later, Athens-Clarke Magistrate Judge Patricia Barron signed the misdemeanor arrest warrant.
At 2:36 p.m. Thursday, Robertson was contacted by telephone by UGA Police and advised of the warrants.
UGA did not respond to request seeking comment from coach Kirby Smart.
Robertson was a 5-star prospect out of Savannah Christian. He signed with California over Georgia in 2016 and was named a freshman All-American after catching 50 passes for 767 yards and seven touchdowns. He was injured as a sophomore.
In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Robertson totaled 42 receptions for 443 yards and three touchdowns. He also has 10 rushes for 161 yards and one touchdown in his Georgia career. He caught only 12 passes for 110 yards last season.
After playing in his fifth collegiate season in 2020, Robertson intends to return to Georgia to take advantage of the additional season of eligibility given to fall-sports athletes by the NCAA.