Georgia’s outside linebackers group welcoming extra players

Walker will spend most of his time at inside linebacker this year, while the other four primarily will work as defensive linemen. Junior Mykel Williams was seen practicing with the group during both open practices so far.

Those six players will in some way help Georgia on the edge at some point this season, even if their long-term futures are brighter at other spots.

“I think we have a responsibility in two ways in everything we do,” co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann said. “One, to do what’s best for this team and this defense to be successful, you know, as a unit because those guys are about the collective goals. It’s part of why they came here: the connection and the ability to contend and compete for championships and play great defense. Two, we have a responsibility for each player to put them in the best position to have a career in football if their ability gives them the opportunity to do that.”

As for the four players whose permanent homes will be at outside linebacker, Schumann provided a lengthy update about how Georgia hopes to get more out of them.

Chaz Chambliss returns as a senior, with Schumann praising him for the way he’s taken up leadership responsibilities in the group. He’s started at the position over each of the past two seasons.

If the group is to have a bigger impact in 2024, especially in terms sack production, much of it will fall on the shoulders of its 2023 signees. Harris will work more as a defensive end – though he currently is in a black non-contact jersey at the moment.

Wilson and Samuel M’Pemba both have a big opportunity in the coming season, even with Georgia importing extra help at the edge position in obvious passing situations.

“Those guys in that (group) have all kind of attacked their weaknesses, whether it’s Damon’s put on a lot of weight and got stronger in the run game,” Schumann said. “Gabe’s become a position-versatile player that, you know, was just a hand-down D-end before, and now he’s a much more well-rounded-out player. Sam M’Pemba, he’s a guy that didn’t play a lot of outside ‘backer before his senior year at IMG (Academy), and so he grew a lot as a football player.”

Georgia signed Quintavious Johnson in the 2024 recruiting cycle to add to the group.

While sack production may dominate the discussion when it comes to the outside linebackers, Schumann recognizes he asks a lot from the group that extends beyond just taking down the opposing quarterback.

And that, in his eyes, is why it’s harder to judge the position.

“That position requires a lot. You have to be able to cover,” Schumann said. “You know, Robert Beal’s running down the field covering Emeka Egbuka in the Peach Bowl (in 2022) on a wheel route stride for stride with him, right? That’s part of the job responsibility: You have to be able to set edges and rush the passer. Because of the style of defense we play, it’s really a hybrid role. You know, it’s an edge player.”

Having an outside linebacker try to chase down a wide receiver doesn’t seem like a great way to live, but it speaks to the athletic ability required to play that position. You have to be able to get around 300-pound offensive linemen and run with 185-pound wide receivers.

The Bulldogs did see three outside linebackers transfer out of the program this offseason, and as the 2024 season nears, Georgia doesn’t appear to have a Nolan Smith or Azeez Ojulari-like figure in the group.

Williams could be that, but there’s still some question as to how defined his role with the group actually is.

Come the end of the season, Georgia is going to have to turn the outside linebacker spot from a question mark into a known – and feared – entity if it is to accomplish its goals.

“Guys that can do multiple things are obviously going to find ways to highlight them and feel productive,” Schumann said. “Mykel’s one of those guys that he’s going to affect the game in a variety of ways this year.”