Georgia’s offensive line, fighting injuries, looks to ‘really attack practice’ this week

According to PFF, Greene graded 33.9% in pass-blocking and 53.8 overall. Sadly, it wasn’t his worst night of the season. PFF gave Greene a 28.1 passing-blocking grade in a 13-12 win over Kentucky earlier this season.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was asked Monday what ails his star tackle.

“Number one, he plays the hardest position in all of football, which is the left-tackle position,” Smart said. “I think he’s done really well.”

The Bulldogs’ coach then backtracked a bit. He said Greene has been dealing with a complicated shoulder-related injury known as a “burner” or “stinger.”

“It’s a really tough injury to manage,” Smart said. “Even last week, he was limited in how many reps he could get in practice.”

Greene is not alone. His injury is just one of many to befall Georgia’s offensive line this season. Preseason All-American guard Tate Ratledge missed four games after suffering a high-ankle sprain against Kentucky in Week 3. Ratledge had TightRope surgery on Sept. 16, recovered for six weeks, then came back against Florida on Nov. 2.

That was just in the nick of time as Micah Morris — who started five games in Ratledge’s absence — was sidelined with a lower-leg injury in the first half against the Gators. Morris traveled but also could not play Saturday against Ole Miss. So, Ratledge started. However, still sore from overuse the previous week, Ratledge managed only 17 snaps against the Rebels.

The Bulldogs brought in center Drew Bobo to play 16 snaps at guard against Ole Miss. Bobo was pressed into service and started two games at center earlier this year after Jared Wilson was sidelined with a lower-leg injury against Alabama on Sept. 28. Right tackle Xavier Truss has logged numerous snaps as a fill-in at guard, which has brought in sophomore Monroe Freeling to play tackle.

“Yeah, it’s tough right now,” Smart said of constant lineup shuffling this year.

Compare that to last season when five linemen started 10 or more games for the Bulldogs, including two that started every game.

Pass-protection has not been the only issue. Georgia is having one of its worst seasons in years running the football. The Bulldogs’ currently rank 15th in the 16-team league in rushing at 124.1 yards per game. They had 59 against the Rebels, Georgia’s lowest total for a game since 2021 when it had just 45 against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl.

“We just need to get better; it’s as plain and simple as that,” junior guard Dylan Fairchild said Monday. “We just need to attack this week of practice and clean up some footwork and some things that, you know, trouble most offensive lines. We’ve just got to really attack practice this week and get better with the fundamentals.”

Georgia can only hope any improvement shows. As fortune would have it, the Tennessee defense the Bulldogs will face Saturday is remarkably similar to the one they just left behind in Oxford.

The Vols will arrive at Sanford Stadium with a defense that ranks among the Top 10 in the nation in at least eight statistical categories: third downs (2nd at 24.2%), yards per play (3rd at 4.23), scoring (5th at 12.9 ppg), total yards (5th at 271.6), red zone (5th at 66.6), tackles for loss (7th at 7.9 pg), rush defense (9th at 100.0 pg) and first downs allowed (9th at 16.2 pg).

Tennessee currently is on a streak of 20 games without allowing an opponent over 20 points. Defensive end James Pearce Jr. is a preseason All-American who has recorded at least a half-sack or tackle for loss in six straight games and tops the team with 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.

“That was what we faced last week,” Smart said. “They’re extremely disruptive with four people. … They’ve got elite rushers on the edge, which we all know about, but nobody talks about how hard they play.”

Bulldogs fans should be familiar with some of the Vols’ defensive coaches. They include line coach Rodney Garner, secondary coach Willie Martinez and outside linebackers/special teams coach Mike Ekeler. Between them they coached at Georgia for 26 years.

The Bulldogs have had success against this group before. Last year in Knoxville, quarterback Carson Beck threw for 298 yards and three touchdowns, wideout Dillon Bell caught a TD and threw one as Georgia piled up 472 yards in a 38-10 win over the Vols before 101,915 at Neyland Stadium last year. This year, the Bulldogs will try to recapture that offensive magic at night in Sanford Stadium in a what’s being characterized as a playoff-elimination game.

“We want to be more productive and be able to throw the ball vertically down the field,” Smart said. “We want to be able to set up play action off our backs and their ability to run the ball. Some games we’ve been able to do that better than others. But regardless of those two things, we must protect the football.”

Said Fairchild: “All of us would like to go back and do one thing different. That’s just human nature when you have a loss. But I’d say the urgency has spiked in practice, it’s spiked in preparation and all the things we do to try to win.”