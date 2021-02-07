X

Georgia’s matchup against No. 11 Tennessee moved up

Georgia players Sahvir Wheeler (2), Justin Kier (5), Andrew Garcia (4) and Jaxon Etter (11) take the floor to face Vanderbilt Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports)
Credit: UGA Sports

By The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia will play a game Wednesday, Feb. 10. It’ll just be against a different opponent than scheduled.

Georgia was set to meet Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, but a rise of COVID-19 issues within the Aggies’ program forced a postponement. Tennessee’s opponent, Florida, too, is experiencing COVID-19 setbacks, opening the date for the Volunteers.

Georgia (12-6, 5-6 in SEC) and 11th-ranked Tennessee (13-4, 6-4) — originally scheduled to meet March 3 — will now meet Wednesday in Knoxville, the SEC announced Sunday. The game will be aired at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

A makeup date for the Bulldogs’ game against the Aggies will be determined.

