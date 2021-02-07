Georgia’s matchup against No. 11 Tennessee moved up

Georgia was set to meet Texas A&M in College Station, Texas, but a rise of COVID-19 issues within the Aggies’ program forced a postponement. Tennessee’s opponent, Florida, too, is experiencing COVID-19 setbacks, opening the date for the Volunteers.

Georgia (12-6, 5-6 in SEC) and 11th-ranked Tennessee (13-4, 6-4) — originally scheduled to meet March 3 — will now meet Wednesday in Knoxville, the SEC announced Sunday. The game will be aired at 8 p.m. on ESPN2.