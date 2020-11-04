Georgia’s LeCounte back with team after release from hospital

ATHENS -- Georgia safety Richard LeCounte was released from Piedmont Athens Regional Hospital on Wednesday and actually got to see his teammates briefly. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs remain hopeful that All-SEC nose guard Jordan Davis will be able play against No. 8 Florida on Saturday in Jacksonville.
Georgia coach Kirby Smart provided that update Wednesday during the SEC coaches' teleconference call.
“(LeCounte) was released, and he came over and was in the training room yesterday and was able to get some different treatment and some rehab,” Smart said.
LeCounte suffered a concussion as well cuts, scrapes and impact injuries to his shoulder and ribs in a motorcycle-versus-car accident that occurred Saturday night, just hours after the Bulldogs returned from a road win over Kentucky. The All-SEC safety is definitely out against the Gators and a timeline for his return has yet to be established.
LeCounte will be missed when it comes to the challenge of defending Florida’s All-American tight end Kyle Pitts. The 6-6, 239-pound junior leads the Gators with 22 receptions and seven touchdowns and averages 88.75 yards receiving per game. He’s a particularly difficult matchup because he combines his tremendous size with wideout speed and Florida deploys him from multiple formations.
“Well, we’ve got some guys who have played between Chris (Smith) and Lewis (Cine),” Smart said. “Chris has played extensively quite a bit, last week and the Auburn game, I guess it was. I value practice a lot, and the kid has worked hard and played a lot in practices. We’ve got other guys who have repped at safety as well between Major Burns and (Latavious) Brini, Tyrique (Stevenson). We have depth there. They’ve got a great challenge and an opportunity. That’s what I see it as.”
Cine missed the last three quarters of the Kentucky game with an ankle injury, but will be able to play Saturday.