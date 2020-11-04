Georgia ‘hopeful’ Jordan Davis can play against Florida

Georgia remains hopeful that All-SEC nose guard Jordan Davis will be able play against No. 8 Florida on Saturday in Jacksonville.
Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart provided that update Wednesday during the SEC coaches' teleconference call.
Davis, a preseason All-SEC candidate, suffered an elbow injury early in the Bulldogs' 14-3 win over the Wildcats on Saturday and has been unable to practice so far. Smart described Davis' status for Saturday’s game as day-to-day.
“We’re hopeful he’ll be able to go,” Smart said of the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Davis. “We’re trying to get him, even it’s just in a role. We think he could play a role in the game and hopefully he’ll be able to do that.”
Davis is a primary reason the Bulldogs' lead the SEC and rank fifth nationally against the rush.