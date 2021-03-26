Georgia’s Kirby Smart explains why staying usually beats going

Increasingly, players such as Speed and Tindall who reach their senior seasons having not yet started in college seek more playing time through the transfer portal. Currently there are more than 1,000 football and basketball players in the NCAA’s transfer portal.

But whether they end up starting or playing extensively next fall, these two Bulldogs believe sticking with Georgia beats the unknowns of a new destination.

“One thing I learned as soon as I got to college, there are no true starters, ever,” said Tindall, a 4-star prospect from Columbia, S.C. who chose the Bulldogs over South Carolina. “That’s week to week, even practice to practice. … You have to play it day-by-day.”

Said Speed: “I see it as everything happens for a reason. … I can’t really speak about anybody else’s blessing. (The players that have started instead) were there and took advantage of their opportunities and they did very well. So, I’ve just been here learning and waiting for my time.”

Smart said he wishes more players had that attitude.

“I ask (players) all the time, if you’re not going to be a starter at Georgia, what makes you think you’re going to be a starter in the NFL?” he said. “You know, it doesn’t work that way. … Getting your degree playing for your university and playing for your teammates while trying to win a championship is special.

“Those guys have aspirations to play in the NFL, too. But there’s no better training for that than Georgia. They’ve got a great workout place, a great staff, they’re developing. A lot of guys that didn’t necessarily start every game have gone on to play in the NFL.”