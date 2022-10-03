Georgia’s Javon Bullard returns after one-game suspension

“Tykee did a good job,” Smart said. “Tykee will continue to play star like he has in the previous games. He did a nice job practicing last week. We’ve got a lot of confidence in Tykee and it gives us some depth at that position.

“They complement each other real well and we hope both of them can help us.”

The end of the suspension does not mean Bullard’s discipline is over. Since 2017, UGA athletics’ comprehensive action committee, which oversees student-athlete conduct and discipline, recommends violators of the department’s substance abuse policy to attend alcohol-and-drug-awareness classes and receive counseling. Offenders are also subjected to monitoring and random testing for at least a year.

Meanwhile, Bullard still must answer DUI and six other misdemeanor charges before Athens-Clarke County state court eventually.

According the arrest report filed by UGA police, Bullard was pulled over on River Road in Athens at 2:54 a.m. on Sept 25, hours after the Kent State game. Police said Bullard was observed leaving downtown Athens driving a 2000 Lexus on Thomas Street without headlights on and while talking on a cell phone being held against his head.

Bullard allegedly admitted to consuming “two shots” of alcohol and failed a field sobriety test. Police report that Bullard registered a 0.148 and 0.143 on a breathalyzer test conducted at the police station. Bullard subsequently was transported to the Athens-Clarke County Jail, where he was was booked at 4:57 a.m. for DUI, underage consumption and five misdemeanor driving offenses. He posted a $4,250 bond and was released at 8:30 a.m. the same day.