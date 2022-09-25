Georgia defensive starter arrested, charged with DUI

Javon Bullard, a sophomore from Milledgeville who has started all four games in the defensive backfield this season, was booked in Athens-Clarke County Jail at 4:57 a.m. Sunday and released at 8:30 a.m. after posting $4,250 in bonds through Citadel bail bonds. Typically, such alleged offenses result in automatic suspensions for athletes, per UGA Athletic Association policy.

Bullard was pulled over by UGA Police. He was charged with five driving offenses: no license exhibited, improper turning, failure to maintain lane, holding a cellphone while operating a vehicle and no headlights. He was also charged with furnishing or possession of alcohol under the age of 21 and DUI alcohol.