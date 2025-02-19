Georgia’s Dylan Goldstein reportedly denied temporary restraining order in pursuit of NCAA eligibility

Goldstein is the latest NCAA athlete to seek another year after Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia’s similar lawsuit in November of 2024. The lawsuit eventually produced an NCAA waiver offering former junior college athletes another year of eligibility next season.

That waiver does not help Goldstein, who is seeking eligibility for UGA’s current season. The Bulldogs are five games into the 2025 season and will play four more games this weekend.

Goldstein initially applied for a waiver for another season of eligibility on January 17. The NCAA never responded, according to Goldstein’s representation.

“Dylan and multiple representatives, on his behalf, have contacted the NCAA,” the lawsuit said. “The NCAA will not take or return calls or other communications. The NCAA has intentionally failed and refused to approve or disapprove the request. They lacked the courage, character, professionalism, or even common courtesy to respond.”

Goldstein hit .273 for Georgia last season with 12 home runs, often hitting out of the No. 3 spot in the batting order. He made 41 starts for the Bulldogs as a designated hitter and an outfielder.

Goldstein’s experience at the plate would certainly be an asset for a Georgia lineup with less home run power than it had in 2024. UGA coach Wes Johnson would also welcome another left-handed bat to his lineup to attack right-handed pitching.