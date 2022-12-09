Georgia’s Brock Bowers wins Mackey award for college football’s best tight end

Williams was named the AP’s player of the year Thursday as well. Bennett finished fifth.

Other winners at the college awards show included Alabama’s Will Anderson, who claimed the Chuck Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player; Olusegun Oluwatimi of Michigan, who won the Outland Trophy as the top interior lineman; and Bijan Robinson of Texas, who claimed the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s top running back.

Jalin Hyatt of Tennessee won the Biletnikoff Award as the nation’s top receiver. Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson of TCU won the Jim Thorpe Award as the best defensive back. Christopher Dunn of North Carolina State won the Lou Groza Award for the best kicker. Adam Korsak of Rutgers won the Ray Guy Award as the top punter. North Carolina receiver Tylee Craft won the Disney Spirit Award. Florida State offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons won the Wuerffel Trophy for community service. Iowa’s Jack Campbell won the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. Oluwatimi won the Rimington Trophy as the best center. Anderson won the Lombardi Award and claimed the Nagurski defensive player of the year award for the second straight year.

Williams, C.J. Stroud of Ohio State, Duggan and Bennett are the finalists for the Heisman Trophy, which will be presented in New York on Saturday night. The winner of the AP award has differed from the Heisman winner just twice in the past two decades.